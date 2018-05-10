Home Sport IPL

Ishan Kishan credits Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma for backing him after ballistic show against KKR

After some below-par outings, Kishan's day of reckoning finally came last night with the 19-year-old smashing a brilliant 62 off just 21 balls to help Mumbai Indians' cause.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot against Kolkata Knight Riders during an IPL T20 match at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Young Ishan Kishan, whose batting pyrotechnics played a part in Mumbai Indians massive win last night, has credited skipper Rohit Sharma for backing him despite his repeated failures.

After some below-par outings, Kishan's day of reckoning finally came last night with the 19-year-old smashing a brilliant 62 off just 21 balls to help Mumbai Indians' cause.

"Rohit bhaiya told me to just back yourself and attack. When your skipper and teammates are backing you, it's just about playing your natural game," Ishan said after MI thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs last night.

Picked up by MI for Rs 6.20 crore after an intense bidding with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman struggled initially with three ducks, forcing his team management to drop him down in the batting order from no. 3 to 4.

But Kishan finally showed his mettle last night when, sent in, MI looked in a disarray on 62 for 2 after nine overs.

The diminutive left-hander then came in and tore apart the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine to help the defending champions post an imposing 210 for 6.

"The coach also said in the timeout that just be yourself, back yourself. We need some good hits today. Rohit bhaiya also said the same.

'You can hit well just look at the ball and get with the flow.'

"They knew that if I remained there I can get a lot of runs. I just had to look at the ball till the last moment and keep it going," Kishan said.

Kishan went ballistic against Kuldeep in the 14th over with four consecutive sixes and in the process notched up his fifty in 17 balls, the joint second fastest half-century of the season.

"Kuldeep is outgoing for me (the one that turns away from me) but he loves to bowl the googly at me. I've played him earlier as well. I knew he would look to get me stumped by bowling outside off. My target was if the ball was in my arc, just get the ball out of the park," said Kishan about his strategy.

"It was like just watching the ball and if you get them in your arc hit them or just take a single with Rohit bhaiya batting at the other end. I knew if I missed something, he will make it up for it."

Kishan also played the 'helicopter' shot made famous by his Ranchi mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"He's a legend. I also get lots of tips from Dhoni bhai. He keeps telling me 'you can take time. Just read the situation and see how to build your innings.' I feel confident when these guys talk to me," Kishan said.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik came out in support of chinaman Kuldeep, who leaked 43 runs from his three overs yesterday.

"He (Kuldeep) brings in a lot of control in the middle and it's hard when he goes for runs. These things happen in a game of cricket. He gets picked in all three formats and he is a confident young guy. He knows it's one of those bad days," Karthik said at the post-match press conference.

A surprise choice as KKR captain, Karthik was visibly under tremendous pressure and said their playoff chances are still alive with three matches left.

"I am very disappointed. But there are three games and we will take one game at a time. So if we win the games I know we have a great chance of getting to the playoffs. I believe in that and want my teammates to believe in that," Karthik said.

"190 would have been a par target as the wicket was good. It was 20 runs over par which made a lot of difference. We succumbed to pressure and played a few bad shots and lost too many wickets in the powerplay," he signed off, summing up their worst game of the season.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ishan Kishan Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kane Williamson is an all-round good player, says Mike Hesson

Virat Kohli reacts after a boundary during the IPL 2018 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | PTI

Virat Kohli's hunger for improvement pleases RCB assistant coach Gary Kirsten

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The 'defending' champions

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018