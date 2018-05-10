Sans adequate cover, Delhi Daredevils in a spin over slow-bowling options

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The advent of wrist spinners has been well documented over the last couple of years. Most successful teams, be it national sides or franchises, try and accommodate this breed. This IPL has also seen finger spinners rise from the ashes and stake a claim for their place.

Most IPL sides have a glut of tweakers in their ranks. While most of the talk surrounding the Delhi Daredevils camp has been regarding how the team management has failed to recruit smartly, the lack of genuine spin options has been brutally exposed by other teams. KKR, over the years, have used their tweakers to win games, while SRH have also been using the Rashid Khan-Shakib-al Hasan combo to devastating effect. Where does that leave the team from the capital?

Daredevils are yet to zero in on their spin attack. Amit Mishra, the only wrist spinner of repute, hasn't been his old self. He has managed a paltry six wickets. Shahbaz Nadeem's left-arm spin hasn't been consistent enough and off-spinner Jayant Yadav hasn't inspired confidence to make the playing XI yet. Rahul Tewatia, bought for a humongous Rs 3 crore, has not been as effective as hoped. They have had to employ Glenn Maxwell in the middle overs. The Aussie has the best strike-rate among them all (13.2), which says a lot.

Mishra was benched after the first game, but has since claimed four wickets in his last three games. A lack of support for the veteran has hurt the team. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult is the only bowler in the top-10 wicket-takers. "We have had to chop and change quite a bit which is not ideal. Unlike other teams, we haven't used our spin options as well as we would have liked. But Mishi (Mishra) has found his mojo. Nadeem and Tewatia need time and have been decent. Hopefully, the last four games will be better for us in this regard as well," Kiwi power-hitter Colin Munro said on the eve of DD's home game against SRH.

With their hopes all but over, the introduction of the unknown Sandeep Lamichhane would not be the worst idea. At 17, he is one of the most exciting young talents to emerge and the Daredevils did snap him up at the auctions for a fair amount of dough. However, slotting him in the team will be a challenge as the Daredevils will have to bench either Liam Plunkett or Maxwell.

"Our spinners haven't bowled badly. The other teams are rolling with their spinners a lot more though. You can crunch numbers and say we should change personnel but at home, we are hopeful that our spinners will make a positive impact," DD bowling coach James Hopes added.