SunRisers Hyderabad: The 'defending' champions

NEW DELHI: Ever since T20 cricket came to be, the conception has been built that batsmen will rule over the shortest format. But in this year’s IPL, SunRisers Hyderabad have proven that bowling, if used effectively, can take you a long way. Amidst the razzmatazz and the on-field action, there is a tendency to forget where a fraction of matches are won or lost: the auction table.

And the Hyderabad franchise, led by Tom Moody and supported by the wily Muttiah Muralidaran and circumspect VVS Laxman, played their cards just right. Despite retaining Bhuvneshwar Kumar and employing the RTM card for Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan, they plumped for Siddarth Kaul (Rs 3.8 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 3 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 3 crore), Basil Thampi (Rs 95 lakh) and T Natrajan (Rs 40 lakh). On top of that, Billy Stanlake was also recruited to add some foreign flavour.

At that time, experts were of the opinion that Hyderabad indulged in an unnecessary scavenger hunt. As seen from the examples of Kolkata Knight Riders (Mitchell Starc), Delhi Daredevils (Kagiso Rabada), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Nathan Coulter- Nile) and Mumbai Indians (Pat Cummins), having extra options do not hurt. On the contrary, when Bhuvneshwar and Stanlake were injured in the middle of the tournament, there was a general feeling of impending doom awaiting Hyderabad.

That is where the planning and execution of the backroom staff came of use. Moody’s backup plan was ready and the exuberance of Thampi and Sandeep helped Hyderabad deliver in those crunch situations along with the impressive Siddarth. In the words of Moody himself, “Before the auctions, we looked at trends all over the world in all T20 leagues. That gave us an idea as to how to approach this year’s competition. We decided to have a diverse attack and add depth to the bowling unit. So, yes we went for quite a few bowlers. Hindsight is a wonderful thing and yes we have been lucky in that regard.”

Just being lucky doesn’t cut it at this level of competitive sport. Especially over a period of time. And Hyderabad has done their calculations just right — be it in terms of changing bowlers or using a particular bowler when required. Hyderabad do not rely on part-timers to chip in with a few overs. Their core attack comprising Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep, Rashid, Shakib-al-Hasan, and Siddharth can all bowl four overs and each of them has an economy rate of under 8 this season. What Hyderabad do rather well is the way they stifle the opposition as seen from the four wins they posted by defending totals under 160.

They do so by employing a variety of styles as and when required. Hyderabad have exponents of swing bowling in Bhuvneshwar and Sandeep. In Siddarth, Bhuvi and Thampi, they have got bowlers who can vary the pace and nail the yorkers at the death as well. They use Rashid mostly after the powerplay, in the middle overs where he is made to bowl three overs while one is kept for the death. Shakib can bowl in the powerplay as well as in the middle period.

His 10 crucial wickets have helped the team reel in the opposition when they were starting to get comfortable. Siddarth has been a real revelation as he has used all his bag of tricks including the knuckle ball to great effect. Something even Sandeep has learnt from. “We have plans for each and every opposition. We analyse the venue, the players, how opponents have fared before zeroing in on our gameplan. What has been great is the way the bowlers have carried out the plans.

Most people have not been impressed with our batting but every 20-30 extra runs we score gives the bowlers extra room to manoeuvre with. Credit should also be given to our skipper Kane Williamson for the way he has handled those crunch situations out on the field,” Moody added.

