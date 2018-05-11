IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings just a win away from last four

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of their clash in Jaipur on Friday, one would be hardpressed to find a common theme between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, except that both are returning to the IPL fold after two-year bans. While CSK have continued from where they left off, RR have had a disastrous campaign. Even before the IPL, Rajasthan suffered a massive blow when skipper Steve Smith was banned for his role in the balltampering scandal.

Unlike SRH, their new skipper Ajinkya Rahane has not managed to restore the fortunes of the franchise. Unlike in previous editions where Rajasthan were one of the franchises to go for cheap and unheralded players, this time they were breaking the bank for the likes of Englishman Ben Stokes and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Last year’s success story Rahul Tripathi was also drafted in for big bucks. All of them have flattered to deceive, as RR languish in sixth position, one loss away from elimination. Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate, but they managed to keep themselves afloat with a 15-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their last game.

The only positive from their campaign has been the performance of Jos Buttler, who posted their fastest-ever 50, off just 18 balls against Delhi. He again came to the rescue in their last match, smashing a 58-ball 82 to take the hosts to 158/8, a target which their bowlers defended, thanks to impressive performances from K Gowtham, Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi and Jofra Archer. Sanju Samson and Rahane started off brightly but have tailed off since. Chennai, under MS Dhoni, are sitting pretty at the second spot with 14 points from 10 games.

A win from their remaining four games would be enough to seal their place in the play-offs. All their batsmen have played a part, with Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Dhoni himself rescuing the team on numerous occasions. Their only worry now is the form of bowlers. Pacers Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur have not set the stage on fire and the franchise also suffered a major blow with the injury to Deepak Chahar. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh have not been consistent enough, but they did show encouraging signs in the last match against RCB.

The hosts in Jaipur will be hoping home advantage helps them out again. The Sawai Man singh Stadium has seen them record three of their four victories so far in the campaign.