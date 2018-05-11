Home Sport IPL

IPL: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat vs Rajasthan Royals

Both teams have made two changes in their playing XI with Sam Billings and Karn Sharma replacing Dhruv Shorey and Lungi Ngidi for the visitors.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals | PTI

By IANS

JAIPUR: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Friday.

Rajasthan meanwhile, have included Ankit Sharma and Prashant Chopra, who makes his debut, in place of Mahipal Lomror and Anureet Singh.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi

