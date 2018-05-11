Shikhar Dhawan turns daredevil in Delhi

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: They say ‘home is where the heart is’ and a return to the capital meant a return to form for Shikhar Dhawan. Along with skipper Kane Williamson, he helped SunRisers Hyderabad easily overhaul Delhi Daredevils’ 187 for the loss of a solitary wicket on Friday. Local boy Dhawan smashed 92 off 50 balls, his second-fastest IPL fifty. It included nine boundaries and four sixes. Williamson again showed a cool head, playing totally risk-free cricket, en route his 83 off 53 balls.

It was a masterclass in chasing and their partnership of 176 runs in 102 balls was the second-highest in the IPL batting second. Before this match, Dhawan had contributed only 198 in nine matches, averaging around 28. He was not helped by an elbow injury either, but according to SRH coach Tom Moody, there was a feeling in the camp that sooner or later Dhawan was going to hurt someone. “He certainly doesn’t look to be a player out of form. Good players like Shikhar don’t suddenly disappear from the face of the earth. They’ll come back and hurt someone.

Maybe tomorrow night it is,” the Australian had said a day before Thursday’s match. Moody’s prediction came true and DD have been eliminated as a result. Bad luck for Rishabh Pant, as his blistering century went in vain. Williamson has been a revelation this season. There was a fear after losing David Warner that the team would prove to be weak when up against top teams in terms of attacking arsenal. The new captain has proved his mettle.

His IPL strike-rate of 135.43 is discernibly better than his career strike-rate of 120.95. The Kiwi has six fifties — the most by any batsman this season. He is second in the list of highest run-getters. The way he keeps his cool despite pressure is something players need to learn from. Earlier, Pant gave the best possible answer to the selectors for omitting him from the national team by hitting an unbeaten 128 of only 63 balls.

His innings included 15 boundaries and seven monster hits over the ropes. His full repertoire of strokes was on show at the Feroz Shah Kotla. From cheeky reverse sweeps, to bludgeons over cow corner, the usually efficient SRH bowlers had no answer to the 20-year-old’s willow. His last-over scoops off India’s best death bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the crowd go crazy. Incidentally, the last over off Bhuvi cost SunRisers 26 runs, the most they have conceded in this year’s edition. In the 11 balls he faced off Bhuvi, the left-hander plundered 43 runs including four sixes and four fours. Pant broke a glut of personal records on the way. It was his first century in the competition and in doing so, also crossed 1000 runs in the IPL. No mean feat for someone so young.

His score of 128 was also the highest individual score this year and the second- highest in the IPL ever, behind Brendon McCullum’s 158 in the inaugural game in 2008. He is now the owner of the Orange Cap, with a total of 521 runs at a strike rate of 179.65. In the last four overs, 59 runs came off 18 balls from Pant’s bat — the highest among all batsmen in the IPL. Before the match, he was sixth in that list!

