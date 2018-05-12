IPL 2018: Rajasthan find their 'Royal Buttler'

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: That Rajasthan Royals are still alive is due to the heroics of one man: Jos Buttler. His 95 off 60 saw Rajasthan clinch a thriller against Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Friday. It was Buttler's fourth consecutive half-century. He is now behind Virender Sehwag, who had five on the trot.

The opener stayed till the end and the winning runs brought all the RR players out in the middle. It looked like the Rajasthan franchise had clinched the title. The win takes them up to fifth and they still have a chance of progressing. Chennai need one more win to guarantee their spot in the play-offs.

Buttler was given two lives, one by Shane Watson and the by MS Dhoni. And the Englishman punished them duely. In the middle-overs, he must have felt like a hapless soul as he was the only one fighting. Wickets kept tumbling as no one could support the wicketkeeper. He had already ended on the losing side a few times despite his belligerence but Friday was different. K Gowtham’s cameo in the second last over was also a crucial one.

Prior to this clash between RR and CSK, the visiting team coach had predicted the wicket would be difficult get slower as the day progressed. Dhoni had asked his bowlers to stick to a particular length but they failed to execute plans. Considering the nature of the strip, the visitors had to thank Suresh Raina for his part in helping the team reach 176/4. It was a good toss to win and it was obvious that Dhoni would opt for first strike.

Chinna Thala, as he is popularly known among CSK fans, Raina accumulated 52 off 35. This was his third half-century in this edition. His knock included six boundaries and a six. This was mainly due to the difficult nature of the wicket. The left-hander's 86-run partnership for the second wicket with Watson (39) was crucial for the Yellow Brigade after the early dismissal of Ambati Rayudu. Raina again overtook Virat Kohli as the highest scorer in the history of IPL. The 31-year-old now has 4853 runs.

Watson could not carry on from where he left off in the last match against RR where he had launched them all over the park for a 57-ball 106. With Chennai at 119/3 in 13 overs, Dhoni and Sam Billings (27 off 22) forged a 55-run partnership off 39 balls to put things back in control. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 23 balls, hitting a boundary and a six to help his side reach the fighting total of 176 runs.

CSK knew it was a big ground and utilised that to the fullest, running hard between wickets. They picked up a couple of runs nine times while on two occasions, Dhoni's men grabbed three runs. That the team batted out 39 dot balls in the first 12 overs showed how much of a struggle it was out in the middle. It was the most dots they conceded this season.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com