IPL 2018: Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik power KKR to massive 245/6 against Punjab

By UNI

INDORE: Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Sunil Narine's explosive batting 75 off 36 and skipper Dinesh Karthik's half-century powered the team to a mammoth 245/6 in the allotted 20 overs against the Kings XI Punjab in the 11th edition of the IPL at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Earlier, Kings XI won the toss and opted to bowl first putting KKR to bat.

KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine started on a positive note smashing KKR bowlers and the duo added 53 runs for their first wicket partnership.

Chris Lynn was the first to lose his wicket in the 6th over in Tye's spell at score 27.

Lynn's 27 came off in 17 balls hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes then KKR's score was 59/1.

After Lynn's departure, KKR lost wickets in same over of 12th over that of Narine and Uthappa.

Narine scored 75 off 36 balls hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes after being caught off by Rahul in Tye's spell.

Uthappa's 24 off 17 hit 2 fours and a six caught by Sharma by Tye.

After Uthappa, it was the turn of Russell to be back in the pavilion after chipping in 31 off 14 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes after losing his wicket to Tye.

Nitish Rana to fell victim of Sharma in the 18th over at score 11 off 4 with one four and a six.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik with his half-century 50 off 23 balls hit 5 fours and 3 sixes after being sent to the pavilion by Sran.

However, both Shubman Gill 16 and Scantlebury Searles 6 remained not out.

For Kings XI it was Andrew Tye's 4/41 while Sharma and Sran claimed one wickets each.