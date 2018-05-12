Home Sport IPL

IPL 2018: Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik power KKR to massive 245/6 against Punjab

KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine started on a positive note smashing KKR bowlers and the duo added 53 runs for their first wicket partnership.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot against Kings XI Punjab during an IPL T20 match at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. | PTI

By UNI

INDORE: Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Sunil Narine's explosive batting 75 off 36 and skipper Dinesh Karthik's half-century powered the team to a mammoth 245/6 in the allotted 20 overs against the Kings XI Punjab in the 11th edition of the IPL at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Earlier, Kings XI won the toss and opted to bowl first putting KKR to bat.

KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine started on a positive note smashing KKR bowlers and the duo added 53 runs for their first wicket partnership.

Chris Lynn was the first to lose his wicket in the 6th over in Tye's spell at score 27.

Lynn's 27 came off in 17 balls hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes then KKR's score was 59/1.

After Lynn's departure, KKR lost wickets in same over of 12th over that of Narine and Uthappa.

Narine scored 75 off 36 balls hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes after being caught off by Rahul in Tye's spell.

Uthappa's 24 off 17 hit 2 fours and a six caught by Sharma by Tye.

After Uthappa, it was the turn of Russell to be back in the pavilion after chipping in 31 off 14 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes after losing his wicket to Tye.

Nitish Rana to fell victim of Sharma in the 18th over at score 11 off 4 with one four and a six.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik with his half-century 50 off 23 balls hit 5 fours and 3 sixes after being sent to the pavilion by Sran.

However, both Shubman Gill 16 and Scantlebury Searles 6 remained not out.

For Kings XI it was Andrew Tye's 4/41 while Sharma and Sran claimed one wickets each.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Narine Dinesh Karthik Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry raises questions about timing of IPL play-offs

Chennai Super Kings take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL clash

Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals in needle clash

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia