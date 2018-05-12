IPL 2018: Touch creates own space in power play

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: When IPL arrived in 2008, all eyes were on big-hitters, and rightly so. The competition looked perfectly suited for powerful batsmen. With time, the tournament has evolved and players have understood that the game can be approached in different ways.

Apart from power, adaptability, good technique and simple cricketing shots have proved to be effective tools in scoring quickly. Virat Kohli is a perfect example. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper does not play those lap, scoop or reverse shots. Nor does he rely on power. But he has scored runs in the league like no other. In the last eight editions including 2018, he has 350-plus aggregates in seven. A touch player like Hashim Amla was successful last season, scoring 420 runs. Kane Williamson has been doing the same this year. None of the three belong to the out and out power-hitter category.

If one looks at some of the batsmen in the top-10 in 2018, Williamson, KL Rahul, Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson stand out. They love playing with a straight bat, with basics intact. They are no Chris Lynn or Andre Russell, who depend on brute force and mostly clobber the ball. Williamson or Sanju lack that power, but make up for it with their array of shots and timing.

These players have good technique, which helps them adjust to conditions. Irrespective of the format, basics never change and players like Kohli and Williamson have, no wonder, been brilliant servants for their franchises, scoring 396 and 493 runs, respectively.

"More than power, timing is very important for a batsman. You do not need power all the time, but timing is essential. What timing can do, power can’t. Timing also comes when you know which ball to hit and where. Everybody has become clever and it is not hard-hitting all the time," former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad told Express.

"The IPL has also come a long way in the last 11 editions. Earlier, it was so much about slog, slog and slog. That is the only way batsmen thought they could score quickly. But now they also play cricketing shots and score consistently."

Not only does a textbook shot look appealing to the eye, there are less chances of getting out. Batsmen playing a classical cover drive is always less risky than a dilscoop, although the intent is the same — to score a boundary.

"If your technique is good, you can find gaps, hit boundaries and take singles, you have done a good job. It is not necessary that you hit sixes all the time. Guys like Kohli and Williamson, they have got such good technique that they can just play as per the merit of ball and score," said former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri.

If big-hitters have made T20 their own, touch players have brought in calmness, skill and art in the shorter format, showing that it is possible for both styles to co-exist.

