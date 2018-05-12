Home Sport IPL

IPL 2018: Touch creates own space in power play

If one looks at some of the batsmen in the top-10 in 2018, Williamson, KL Rahul, Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson stand out because of their ability to play with basics intact.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson relies more on timing than power. (File Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When IPL arrived in 2008, all eyes were on big-hitters, and rightly so. The competition looked perfectly suited for powerful batsmen. With time, the tournament has evolved and players have understood that the game can be approached in different ways.

Apart from power, adaptability, good technique and simple cricketing shots have proved to be effective tools in scoring quickly. Virat Kohli is a perfect example. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper does not play those lap, scoop or reverse shots. Nor does he rely on power. But he has scored runs in the league like no other. In the last eight editions including 2018, he has 350-plus aggregates in seven. A touch player like Hashim Amla was successful last season, scoring 420 runs. Kane Williamson has been doing the same this year. None of the three belong to the out and out power-hitter category.

If one looks at some of the batsmen in the top-10 in 2018, Williamson, KL Rahul, Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson stand out. They love playing with a straight bat, with basics intact. They are no Chris Lynn or Andre Russell, who depend on brute force and mostly clobber the ball. Williamson or Sanju lack that power, but make up for it with their array of shots and timing.

These players have good technique, which helps them adjust to conditions. Irrespective of the format, basics never change and players like Kohli and Williamson have, no wonder, been brilliant servants for their franchises, scoring 396 and 493 runs, respectively.

"More than power, timing is very important for a batsman. You do not need power all the time, but timing is essential. What timing can do, power can’t. Timing also comes when you know which ball to hit and where. Everybody has become clever and it is not hard-hitting all the time," former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad told Express.

"The IPL has also come a long way in the last 11 editions. Earlier, it was so much about slog, slog and slog. That is the only way batsmen thought they could score quickly. But now they also play cricketing shots and score consistently."

Not only does a textbook shot look appealing to the eye, there are less chances of getting out. Batsmen playing a classical cover drive is always less risky than a dilscoop, although the intent is the same — to score a boundary.

"If your technique is good, you can find gaps, hit boundaries and take singles, you have done a good job. It is not necessary that you hit sixes all the time. Guys like Kohli and Williamson, they have got such good technique that they can just play as per the merit of ball and score," said former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri.

If big-hitters have made T20 their own, touch players have brought in calmness, skill and art in the shorter format, showing that it is possible for both styles to co-exist.

ashim.sunam@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kane Williamson Rishabh Pant IPL 2018 Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

IPL 2018: Rajasthan find their 'Royal Buttler'

Superman or not, Rishabh Pant India material for sure

Jos Buttler keeps Rajasthan Royals hopes alive after thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood