Chennai Super Kings look to overcome bowling woes, secure qualification for play-offs

HYDERABAD: The IPL playoffs will begin on May 22 and teams are still wrangling to remain in the race for a spot. Far from this madding crowd are table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad. They already booked their place on May 10 when they spoiled Rishabh Pant's party to chase down an imposing target, almost two weeks before the playoffs began. After winning nine of their eleven encounters, they will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday. Their last match against DD also brought to the fore the team's batting prowess, something they are not really known for.

They chased down 187 with nine wickets in hand. While SRH batsmen may not have fired the way the management would have fancied, they have done the requisite job time and again. Of the nine wins that the Men in Orange have registered this season, five came while chasing. And in two of those wins, SRH coasted home with nine wickets in their hands. Though their two losses — against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings — have also come when they batted second, the batsmen did a satisfactory job in those face-offs, with SRH losing by margins of 15 and 4 respectively, while chasing big totals (193, 182). When it comes to CSK, the drive has become a little wobbly of late.

Placed just below SRH in the points table, they need to win one of their remaining three league games to enter the playoffs. They had a memorable comeback to the tournament, winning five of their first six matches. The team has hit choppy waters since then, losing three of their last five encounters.While SRH have shown signs of metamorphosing into a totally balanced side, CSK are struggling with their bowling options. Their last three losses have come while defending targets, though batsmen put up decent totals on the board. The pressure seems to be running high in the team, too. Skipper MS Dhoni, who is generally not very demonstrative on and off the field, did not mince words during a post-match interview while talking about his bowling arsenal.

We were supposed to bowl one particular length. The bowlers were instructed what to bowl: back of a length. They could not execute. We were hit for a lot of boundaries off full balls. 176 was a par-plus score, the bowlers let us down,” Dhoni said after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. One thing the stumper would not be worried about is the performance of his batsmen, as Ambati Rayudu (435 runs, 151.04 strike-rate), Shane Watson (367 runs, 153.55 strike-rate), and Suresh Raina (313 runs, 136.08 strike-rate) have been among the runs.

Dhoni himself has shown glimpses of his old self with 393 runs coming at an impressive strike-rate of 163.75. An exciting match is definitely on the cards, as the lethal SRH bowlers will be up against some of the hardest hitters in the game.

