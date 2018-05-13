Home Sport IPL

Chennai Super Kings look to overcome bowling woes, secure qualification for play-offs

Placed just below toppers SunRisers Hyderabad in the points table, they need to win one of their remaining three league games to enter the playoffs.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

With seven dismissals to his name, Harbhajan Singh (left) has been Chennai Super Kings' best spinner in this IPL season. (File photo | EPS)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IPL playoffs will begin on May 22 and teams are still wrangling to remain in the race for a spot. Far from this madding crowd are table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad. They already booked their place on May 10 when they spoiled Rishabh Pant's party to chase down an imposing target, almost two weeks before the playoffs began. After winning nine of their eleven encounters, they will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday. Their last match against DD also brought to the fore the team's batting prowess, something they are not really known for.

They chased down 187 with nine wickets in hand. While SRH batsmen may not have fired the way the management would have fancied, they have done the requisite job time and again. Of the nine wins that the Men in Orange have registered this season, five came while chasing. And in two of those wins, SRH coasted home with nine wickets in their hands. Though their two losses — against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings — have also come when they batted second, the batsmen did a satisfactory job in those face-offs, with SRH losing by margins of 15 and 4 respectively, while chasing big totals (193, 182). When it comes to CSK, the drive has become a little wobbly of late.

Placed just below SRH in the points table, they need to win one of their remaining three league games to enter the playoffs. They had a memorable comeback to the tournament, winning five of their first six matches. The team has hit choppy waters since then, losing three of their last five encounters.While SRH have shown signs of metamorphosing into a totally balanced side, CSK are struggling with their bowling options. Their last three losses have come while defending targets, though batsmen put up decent totals on the board. The pressure seems to be running high in the team, too. Skipper MS Dhoni, who is generally not very demonstrative on and off the field, did not mince words during a post-match interview while talking about his bowling arsenal.

We were supposed to bowl one particular length. The bowlers were instructed what to bowl: back of a length. They could not execute. We were hit for a lot of boundaries off full balls. 176 was a par-plus score, the bowlers let us down,” Dhoni said after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. One thing the stumper would not be worried about is the performance of his batsmen, as Ambati Rayudu (435 runs, 151.04 strike-rate), Shane Watson (367 runs, 153.55 strike-rate), and Suresh Raina (313 runs, 136.08 strike-rate) have been among the runs.

Dhoni himself has shown glimpses of his old self with 393 runs coming at an impressive strike-rate of 163.75. An exciting match is definitely on the cards, as the lethal SRH bowlers will be up against some of the hardest hitters in the game.

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

In Indore, A sup - Sunil Narine explosion

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers keep Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes alive in IPL with win over Delhi Daredevils

Kane Williamson has been a good T20 player for number of years: Hyderabad coach Tom Moody

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate