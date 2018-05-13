In Indore, A Sub-Narine explosion

Rahul Ravikumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From a stockbroker’s perspective, Sunil Narine may perhaps be one among the blue-chips of IPL.The Trinidadian still continues to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ gun bowler; 14 wickets this season — that too at an economy rate of 7.82 — nod in vehement approval.

That apart, Narine’s promotion to their batting vanguard — which began last season — is a strategic punt that not only entails minimum opportunity cost to the Men in Purple and Gold, but also helps them reap dividends every now and then.

What’s the harm if a bowler, apart from putting a chokehold on the opposition’s run rate, also blitzes his way to a game-changing half-century every now and then, right? Prior to their clash against Kings XI Punjab in Indore, Kolkata kept rolling their “send in Narine up front” dice most of the time (nine out of 11 matches, to be precise). That netted them adequate results, as evidenced by the tweaker’s 202 runs at a strike rate of 132.03; not to mention a matchwinning, 19-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener a month ago at Eden Gardens.

Against R Ashwin’s men, that too at a juncture when their momentum seemed to be meandering south, skipper Dinesh Karthik and his management decided to give the same dice another roll on Saturday. At a small ground with the boundary only 50-odd metres away from the stumps in a few arcs, and against a speedster contingent that hasn’t really harried batsmen with express pace, what’s the harm, right? None at all, as this particular roll resulted in a perfect six. A 36- ball 75 from Narine later, Kolkata had howitzered their way to this season’s highest total, one that is also the second-best in all T20s for an innings without a century to show. Not that Narine’s blitzkrieg was a cakewalk throughout.

Ashwin and his men — or all those who’ve been witness to Narine’s opening avatar, for that matter — knew that the southpaw is quite the one-trick pony with the bat, albeit a very effective one. Clear the front leg, open up shoulders, and swipe through the line with every ounce of energy in forearms: that could very well be the algorithm that a logician might arrive at for describing Narine’s technique. Armed with this knowledge, Punjab had already shortlisted their brahmastra for Narine: short balls. Though the strategy was implemented against him, where Punjab fell abysmally short was in their consistency. Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran peppered him with risers, but making Narine hop around a few times, they doled out fulllength hit-mes as well, which the latter duly cashed in on.

Having gotten his eye in courtesy the initial errors committed by Ashwin’s pacers, Narine went on to take a toll on his spinners, including the skipper himself. By the time Andrew Tye finally managed to send down a proper short ball to take the opener out, Kolkata had marauded their way to 128/2 in 11.3 overs; a perfect springboard for Karthik and the visitors’ batting spine to tee off from, which they did. In the context of Narine’s exploits, Kolkata’s response with the ball came with a tinge of irony in tow. Against Chris Gayle — who too can be looked upon as a Narine-like batsman, albeit with an extra boatload of power and hand-eye coordination — they were spot on with their short balls.

The southpaw could only muster a 17-ball 21 before being scalped by a cracker of a bouncer from Andre Russell. Though Narine’s day with the ball didn’t go as per usual expectations — he was carted around for 44 in his four — he did snuff out Punjab’s sole spark of resilience: KL Rahul. Low risk, maximum returns, indeed.

rahulravi@newindianexpress.com

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 in 20 ovs (Sunil Narine 75, Dinesh Karthik 50, Andre Russel 31, Andre Tye 4/41) bt Kings XI Punjab 214/8 in 20 ovs (KL Rahul 66, R Ashwin 45, Andre Russel 3/41).