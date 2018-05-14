Home Sport IPL

Dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to live another day

After bundling out Kings XI for paltry 88, RCB chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 92 for no loss in 8.1 overs.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:45 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli runs during IPL T20 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. | PTI

By PTI

INDORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a dominating performance to outclass Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets and stay afloat in the Indian Premier League here today.

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten 48 while Parthiv Patel made unbeaten 40 to help RCB romp home.

Kohli struck six fours and two towering sixes during his 28-ball unbeaten knock, while Parthiv's innings was laced with seven boundaries.

While Kings XI slumped to their third successive loss, RCB improved upon their net run rate by sealing the victory in 8.1 overs.

RCB now have 10 points from 12 games, same as Kings XI with two games remaining for the both teams.

Earlier, Kings XI wilted under pressure as a spirited RCB bundled them out for paltry 88 in the must-win match.

Sent into bat, Kings XI innings never got going as they lost wickets like pack of cards from the onset to be bowled out in 15.1 overs.

Backed by some good fielding, Umesh Yadav (3/23) came up with an impressive bowling effort up front to destabilise the Kings XI innings.

Besides, Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/6), Colin de Grandhomme (1/8), Moeen Ali (1/13) and Mohammed Siraj (1/17) picked up a wicket each.

Aaron Finch top-scored for Kings XI with a 23-ball 26 while KL Rahul made 21 up the order.

RCB bowlers were very well complemented by some good outfield catching and three runs outs.

Kings XI witnessed a terrible start to their innings after being sent into bat as they lost four wickets with the scoreboard reading just 50 in 6.5 overs.

Rahul gave Kings XI a brisk start with a 15-ball 21 in the company of Chris Gayle (18) before Yadav struck twin blows in the fifth over, dismissing both the openers.

While Rahul pulled one straight to de Grandhomme a deep square leg, Gayle departed in similar fashion caught by Siraj off another short delivery three balls later.

To make matters worse for Kings XI, Karun Nair edged a delivery straight to RCB skipper Kohli at the lone slip in the next over.

Wickets kept on tumbling for Kings XI as Marcus Stoinis and Mayank Agarwal too perished when their team needed them the most.

While Stoinis was cleaned up by Chahal, Agarwal got a faint edge to a de Grandhomme delivery in the leg side and Patel did the rest behind the stumps.

From there on, Kings XI never really recovered and were eventually bundled out for the second lowest total of this years IPL, courtesy some brilliant work at the field by RCB fielders.

