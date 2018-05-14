Home Sport IPL

Jos Buttler delivers again, keeps Rajasthan Royals in the hunt

The win helped Rajasthan nudge ahead of Mumbai, into fifth on the leaderboard and stay in the race for the play-offs.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot in the MI-RR IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Jos Buttler navigated Rajasthan Royals through potentially choppy waters for a coast down Marine Drive on Sunday evening. Hosts Mumbai Indians had set a tricky, if not overwhelming, target of 169 at the sweltering Wankhede Stadium. But Buttler made a mockery of it, stroking his way to an adventurous 94 not out and leading Rajasthan to a seven-wicket victory with two overs to spare.

The win helped Rajasthan nudge ahead of Mumbai, into fifth on the leaderboard and stay in the race for the play-offs. Meanwhile, the defending champions are facing a very real prospect of an early exit, having won only 10 points off their first 12 matches.

They are currently sixth and will have to cling on to mathematical hope. Once placed at the bottom of the heap, Rajasthan have risen through the ranks impressively. And Buttler has been central to their turnaround. On Sunday, he scored his fifth consecutive fifty to fly them to safety. Buttler unfurled a wide array of strokes, from conventional straight drives to slog sweeps. He never really gave Mumbai a look-in in the game once he walked out with the bat, which he effectively used to club the ball around the park. Despite losing opening partner D’Arcy Short in the first over, Buttler continued uninterrupted.

He had two fruitful partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 36) and Sanju Samson (26 off 14). His 95- run stand with Rahane combined some good running along with sensational hitting. In the end, if Rajasthan were able to cruise to the target, it was also because Mumbai just didn’t have the runs to apply any scoreboard pressure. Despite a great start to the innings, the hosts fizzled out in the second half of the innings to finish at a disappointing 168/6 in their 20 overs.

Having won three of their last three matches, Mumbai looked like they were going to launch another comeback. A 102- run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday had looked like a sign of things to come, but it turned out otherwise.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 168/6 in 20 ovs (Suryakumar Yadav 38, Evin Lewis 60, Hardik Pandya 36; Jofra Archer 2/16, Ben Stokes 2/27) lost to Rajasthan Royals 171/3 in 18 ovs (Jos Buttler 94 n.o, Ajinkya Rahane 37; Hardik Pandya 2/52). sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler IPL 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SunRisers Hyderabad split wide open by Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings outplayed us: Kane Williamson

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot in the MI-RR IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday. | PTI

IPL 2018: Royal innings from Jos Buttler keeps Rajasthan Royals in Play-offs hunt

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port