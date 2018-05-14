SunRisers Hyderabad split wide open by Chennai Super Kings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Halfway through their day in office in Pune on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings were in need of something special. Their bowlers had done their bit for the day — more or less — but they were now faced with the ball-wielding dementors of this IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad. Till this clash, four chase missions had been mounted against the Orange Army, and each had been snuffed out with clinical precision. To stack up the odds against the Men in Yellow, each of those targets had in the 150-run range.

Shikhar Dhawan and SunRisers skipper Kane Williamson had ensured that the winning equation for MS Dhoni and his men at the MCA Stadium read: 180 in 20 overs. But then again, Chennai had been living up to their billing of “heist masters” this season. Barring one Gayle storm that they couldn’t weather a month ago, they’d bested every opposition while hunting totals down. Perhaps realising the gravity of their situation, the Yellow think-tank decided to lay down their aces right from the word go.

Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson — two men who have been constantly catalysing Chennai’s success this season — jogged out to the middle, windmilling their blades. The batting approach adopted by these two is quite the study in contrast. Rayudu likes to don his dancing shoes every now and then; a method that is ostensibly aimed at throwing off bowlers’ lines and lengths. Watson, on the other hand, is more of a creasecamper, using it to get maximum power while executing his monstrous golf-swings. Up front, the two can be looked upon as the Super Kings’ own version of A Song of Fire and Ice.

And it also turned out to be a melody that cast quite the spell on SunRisers’ bowlers. Aided Rayudu sashayed down the pitch every now and then to both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma, while Watson stood tall to cash in on any errors that were induced while compensating for their line and lengths. The spin intervention of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan notwithstanding, Chennai had motored on to 53/0 in their powerplay. Williamson threw Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep back into the mix, but the results were still annoyingly same.

In each of the 13 overs Rayudu and Watson stood their ground, they found at least one hit to or over the ropes. That the two’s 134-run stand came to an end courtesy a run out might have rubbed even more salt into the Sun- Risers’ bowlers wounds. The game had been all but won. Chennai autopiloted their way to an eight-wicket wni, cementing their place in the play-offs. Rayudu also coasted along to his maiden IPL ton. “It’s a good position to bat (opening) in T20s. There’s no secret. We are backing ourselves and communicating very well. If you are good at four-day cricket, you can bat at any position,” he said after the win.

Brief scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 179/4 in 20 ovs (Shikhar Dhawan 79, Kane Williamson 51; Shardul Thakur 2/32) lost to Chennai Super Kings 180/2 in 19 ovs (Ambati Rayudu 100 n.o, Shane Watson 57).