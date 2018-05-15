Home Sport IPL

In focus: Rajasthan Royals' Buttler cum opener

Rajasthan Royals hope England keeper finds support in play-off shootout versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot in the MI-RR IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday. (File | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:A week back, Rajasthan Royals were staring at exit. They were seventh on the table with six points. Three matches later, almost out of nowhere, they are in play-off contention. A win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday will not only enhance their hopes, but put them in pole position ahead of their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. At the forefront of this turnaround is Jos Buttler.

Originally picked to be the finisher — a job he has been doing with aplomb for England — Buttler failed in that role. It did not have anything to do with adjusting to the pitches. More or less the same he gets back in England. He was not getting the platform or a stage to finish off matches. Out of desperation, Rajasthan mentor Shane Warne — one of the most shrewd tacticians — moved Buttler up the order, a position he isn't very comfortable in.

“The management felt it is the best make-up,” Buttler has said of his promotion up the order. “I have spent lot of time in the middle-order, and it is a position I'm most comfortable in. I wasn't amongst the runs, but lucky for me there was a change in decision.”

Anyone who has seen Buttler in England colours will wonder why a batsman, who is known to be explosive, doesn't like opening and making optimum use of fielding restrictions. It was something even England pondered, to accommodate Jonny Bairstow in the middle-order in ODIs. But he was pushed up, so that Buttler could finish matches.

It is not an easy job. It is in fact the most thankless job in limited-over cricket, like the job of openers in Tests. But Buttler excels in that role. Take a look at these numbers: 195/5 to 408/9, 111/5 to 293/8, 107/4 to 302/6. These are instances where Buttler rescued England and scored three of his five ODI centuries. The other two came when he was sent in at No 4, with the purpose of going after the bowling and the results were 52-ball 116 and 76-ball 105.

A look at his other notable performance for England shows how Buttler steps up when the rest fumbles. To bat when the chips are down is what most batsmen want on their CVs, but few do it with such consistency in limited-over cricket. Apart from hitting in the V, the Somerset-born wicketkeeper can also play audacious shots — reverse-scoop, reverse cut, and what not. It is this attribute that makes him one of the toughest to bowl to in the IPL, where pitches generally favour batsmen.

"Despite being converted into an opener, he doesn't change his game. Instead, he takes the game forward as much as he can, rather than just looking at it as an opportunity to lay a platform. This is why bowlers struggle against him. I think Jos has been taking the innings forward on his own and it is time for someone to step up in the middle-order. It is high time that someone else takes responsibility,” his teammate Jaydev Unadkat said.

If someone steps up alongside Buttler, the Royals can think anything is possible.
venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

