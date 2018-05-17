Home Sport IPL

Jasprit Bumrah, Pollard power Mumbai Indians to three-run win against Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians thus registered their sixth win to joined Kings XI and Rajasthan Royals at 12 points in the table.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab batsman K.L.Rahul plays a shot against Mumbai Indians during their IPL T20 cricket match in Mumbai on Wednesday. | PTI

Kings XI Punjab batsman K.L.Rahul plays a shot against Mumbai Indians during their IPL T20 cricket match in Mumbai on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seamer Jasprit Bumrah snapped up three crucial wickets as defending champions Mumbai Indians kept their play-off hopes alive by notching up a thrilling three-run win over Kings XI Punjab in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match here tonight.

Chasing 187 to win, Rahul blasted 10 fours and three sixes in his 60-ball 94-run innings and shared a 111-run second wicket partnership with Aaron Finch (46) to take Punjab to the brink of a successful runchase but Bumrah scalped three wickets in his second spell to derail the chase.

Mumbai Indians thus registered their sixth win to joined Kings XI and Rajasthan Royals at 12 points in the table.

Kings XI were comfortably placed at 145/1 in 16 overs when Bumrah came back to bowl his second spell and the Mumbaikar removed Finch and Marcus Stoinis (1) before dimissing Rahul in the 19th over.

Earlier, Australian seamer Tye returned with figures of 4-0-16-4 and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (2/18) took two wickets to restrict Mumbai Indians to 186-8.

West Indian Kieron Pollard struck a blistering fifty to rescue defending champions Mumbai Indians from a mid-innings slump to a competitive 186 for 8 in the crucial game at the Wankhade stadium here.

MI got off to a flying start, reaching 57-1 after five overs but they lost three wickets in quick succession, including two off successive balls, against the pace bowling of Andrew Tye (4-16) before Pollard (50 off 23 balls) and Krunal Pandya (32 off 23 balls) resurrected the stuttering innings.

Before this knock, Pollard had only scored a paltry 83 runs in 8 matches and was dropped from the playing XI but his 65-run stand with Krunal in 36 balls, steered Mumbai Indians out of trouble after they had slumped to 71/4.

Tye wrecked havoc on Mumbai's top and middle order and his victims included Evin Lewis (9), Ishan Kishan (20) and Suryakumar Yadav (27).

After a cautious start, Krunal stuck two consecutive sixes and a four in the 12th over off Marcus Stonis, while Pollard followed it up with two sixes and as many fours in the next two overs.

However, just when they were looking good, Krunal threw his wicket away.

But that did not dither Pollard who kept hitting his shots and raced to his fifty in just 22 balls studded with five fours and three sixes.

But as the West Indian all-rounder was poised for a big score, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/18) removed him in the 16th over, bringing Punjab back into the game.

Hardik Pandya (9) and Ben Cutting (4) too fell cheaply.

Earlier, put into bat, Yadav and Lewis managed to put just 37 runs for the first wicket.

Tye cleaned up Lewis.

One down Kishan's stay at the crease was also cut short by Tye, who stuck in his second over.

And on the very next delivery, Tye removed a set Yadav (27) as the defending champions slumped to 59/3.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's (6) poor run also continued.

Meanwhile, the two flood-lights went off after the 10th over and play was halted for about 12 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Royal Challengers Bangalore ​aim to continue revival take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad​

Shane ​Warne's presence motivated Kuldeep Yadav to register career-best IPL figures

Middle-order muddle, a riddle Kings XI Punjab have to solve

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls