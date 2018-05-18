Home Sport IPL

KKR's ready for must-win game, says coach Jacques Kallis

Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm its spot in the play-offs.

HYDERABAD: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis today said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match here tomorrow.

Yes, it's a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs," Kallis said in the pre-match press conference here today.

If it loses, it will have to hope for other results to go its way. They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them, he said.

SRH has already qualified for the play-offs is at the top of the table with 18 points.

