Home Sport IPL

Test discard Moeen Ali ​says IPL stint will make him better ODI player

Ali has been instrumental in keeping Royal Challengers Bangalore's chances of qualifying for playoffs intact.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Axed from the England squad for the Tests against Pakistan, all-rounder Moeen Ali says his IPL stint will make him a better one-day player and improve his game.

"I have really worked on my game and I feel going further in the future for RCB and for England, hopefully, it will help me become a better one-day player. Hopefully, it is going to improve my game," he told reporters here.

Ali has been instrumental in keeping Royal Challengers Bangalore's chances of qualifying for playoffs intact.

He picked up two wickets and in the company of AB de Villiers then, smashed a match-winning half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The English player hammered a 34-ball 65, which was studded with two boundaries and six sixes, to guide RCB to 218 for 6.

He credited RCB support staff, including Gary Kirsten and Trent Woodhill, for his improved batting.

"Yeah Gary and Trent Woodhill. I have worked the most with them on my batting. I am trying to hit the ball and be consistent in hitting boundaries. They have really opened my game and I feel going further for England, it will help me become a better ODI player and improve my game," he said.

Pleased after being able to express himself with the bat, Ali hoped that his team's confidence gets a boost going ahead.

"It was almost nice to have a break. I wasn't in great form coming here. It is just nice to go out and express myself. And for my own confidence and the team's confidence in me. Hopefully, we can keep going and I can keep this form going," he added.

After managing a mere 179 runs and five wickets in the Ashes, Ali found himself out of the team for the second New Zealand Test, and then dropped for the Pakistan series.

RCB captain Virat Kohli lauded Ali for bringing in balance to the side. "Moeen's come in and done a great job for us. Three games he has bowled really well and tonight his knock was outstanding, so hats off to him for grabbing his opportunities," he said.

Sunrisers' Manish Pandey praised Mohammed Siraj for bowling the last over, in which 20 runs were required for his side to get past the target of 219, but the visitors managed only five runs.

"Twenty runs. Kane (Williamson) was on strike, first ball when a wicket goes sometimes it is difficult to come up from there. Mohammed Siraj bowled really well to get those yorkers right on the spot. Probably if I would have connected a couple, we would have come closer, but they bowled better in the last five overs than us. That was the difference," he said.

Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 62 off 38 deliveries, also had good words to say about his skipper Kane Williamson, who too struck a fine half century. "(He has done) very well. He has got about 600 runs this IPL already. Captaincy... he has been using the bowlers really well.

"He is understanding the culture of the team and how to bring in our main spinners like Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan. They have been taking wickets for us and are real assets," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moeen Ali Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' JC Buttler unseen during their IPL cricket match in Kolkata on Tuesday. | PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders take on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial game

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Tim Southee admitted to Level 1 offence in IPL match

Basics and instinct, agents for KL Rahul's change

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018