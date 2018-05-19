Afghanistan Test debut: Rashid Khan excited ahead of red ball challenge

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the popularity of the shortest format, every cricketer aspires to represent his country in whites. The longest format is said to be the ultimate test for any cricketer. While Ireland made their Test debut against Pakistan last week, Afghanistan are set for the red ball challenge against India from June 14 in Bengaluru.

“It will be a big day for cricket in Afghanistan to play Test cricket against India. Really waiting for that... can’t wait to be called a Test cricketer. It means a lot to us,” said Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s most iconic player.

Playing India at home has proved to be a herculean task for big teams in the past and it is going to be a massive test for the war-torn country, although Virat Kohli will miss the Test.If one has followed Afghanistan’s progress, they have quality spinners in Rashid, Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The trio will be keen to produce their best at Chinnaswamy, which is expected to assist spinners.

“Everyone knows Afghanistan have the best spin attack because we have won a lot of matches. We are working hard on fast bowling and batting. Hopefully this Test will be interesting and batsmen will show their class,” said Rashid, whose IPL experience will come handy in their maiden appearance.

