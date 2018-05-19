Home Sport IPL

Aggressor to anchor, KKR opener Chris Lynn’s theory of adaptability

What has changed, though, is Lynn’s methodology. The word “nurdle” seems to have seeped in­to the list of his operating keywo­rds.

Published: 19th May 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders Chris Lynn celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2018 match against RCB (File | PTI)

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:“Lynnsanity”. “Lynn for the win”. These verbal riffs on the name “Chris Lynn” had flashed many a time on the big screens at various stadia during last year’s IPL. That was the time the Australian was cementing his status as Kolkata Knight Ri­­ders’ willow-wielding executioner.In the company of Sunil Narine, Lynn blazed to 295 runs in an injury-truncated stay of seven matches, at a blistering strike rate of 180.98.

Fast forward to this edition, an­d quite a few threads are still in­­­­­­tact. The Narine experiment is st­ill yielding dividends for KKR. Both Lynn and the Trinidadian are still among runs (second and third-best for their team, with 370 and 298). Like before, even an injury and its repercussions have been the right-hander’s bedfellow during this sojourn.

What has changed, though, is Lynn’s methodology. The word “nurdle” seems to have seeped in­to the list of his operating keywo­rds. That serves as one ostensible explanation for Lynn’s strike-rate dip of 49.31 as compared to 2017, with a sample set of nearly doub­le the number of outings (13) fu­r­ther buttressing this conjecture.

“Lynn comes with a lot of experience, especially in this format. He can assess the situation very well and change gears, which he has shown,” observed former India stumper-batsman Chandrakant Pandit. “Injury may have curtailed his game to a certain extent (acknowledged by Lynn himself a few days ago), but he is still a smart operator.”

Changed gears Lynn has. Apart from a 43.21 per cent surge in non-boundary runs from last year, his slugging has taken a more gro­unded approach, quite literally: 44 fours and 13 sixes, as compared to 25 and 19 in the last edition.

If these statistics are enough to sway opinions, then KKR’s last clash, against Rajasthan Royals, is one among the innings this season where Lynn has opted for sanity. Up against a target of 146, Lynn had been tripped up by Ben Stokes claiming Narine and Robin Uthappa inside the powerplay. Lynn then dropped anchor, as the rest rallied around his 45 to take a comfortable six-wicket win.

Lynn’s knock, unsurprisingly, came off 42 balls. He’d shown the same instinct to buckle down during his 52-ball 62, which helped Kolkata best Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard last month.
Many may be tempted to ascribe Lynn’s niggle as the sole reason for his mature avatar, but then there’s Kolkata’s batting arsenal. They may have the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill in their ranks, but they did lose the services of Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan.

In that informational backdrop, shielding a relatively thin middle-order may also seem like a factor that Lynn has been contending with; a line of thought Pandit agrees with. “He will definitely be considering that. When you don’t have that many back-up options, then experienced guys like Lynn will have to play accordingly, which he has.”

rahul.ravi@newindianexpress.com

