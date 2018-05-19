Home Sport IPL

Bowling bothers Sun Risers Hyderabadagainst Kolkata Knight Riders

However, with a spot assured in the top two, the team would not be as anxious as their opponents Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game to be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

SRH’s attack has been costly in the last two games against CSK and RCB

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If there is one team that seemed water-tight until two games ago, it was SunRisers Hyderabad. Suddenly, their potent bowling attack which helped them make astonishing comebacks, is under the scanner.In the encounters against the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the bowlers leaked 398 runs and picked up only eight wickets, with both matches resulting in defeats.
Against CSK, they were blown away by a blistering century from Ambati Rayudu, though the batsmen had put up a decent total (179/4) on the board. In the next face-off against RCB, they could not capitalise on initial breakthroughs, and ended up leaking 218 runs.

Pacer Basil Thampi registered himself at the top of  a list he would love to erase his name from. He became the most expensive bowler in IPL’s history as he gifted 70 runs to the opposition without picking up a wicket. Rashid Khan, unsurprisingly, is the only bowler from the team who held his head high, with figures of 0/25 and 3/27.

However, with a spot assured in the top two, the team would not be as anxious as their opponents Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Though placed third on the table with seven wins, KKR are yet to seal a spot in the playoffs.
The fourth and fifth-placed teams — Mumbai Indians and RCB — have one win less, but have much better net run-rates th­­an KKR. So it is a must-win ga­me for the visitors, with two res­urgent sides breathing down th­eir neck. CSK have also qualified for playoffs. If KKR win, they wi­ll become the third team to do so.“It is a must win game for us. We are going to have to play good cr­icket to beat them. They have al­­ready qualified. That does not me­­an they are gonna do us any fa­­­vours. And we do not expect any,” KKR coach Jacques Kallis said on the eve of the match.

Kallis seemed particularly pleased with his team’s performance in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s four-for had helped the team bundle out RR for 142, after the initials overs had leaked a lot of runs.

“The biggest gain of the last game was the way we came back after being hit for about 59 in the first four overs. Many a team could have easily sat back and said these guys are gonna hit 230. Our guys stuck around and did their job. We are going to need a lot of that tomorrow.”

While SRH’s bowling might have gone off-track, their batting seems to be getting better. Skipper Kane Williamson (625 runs, average 62.50) has been the best performer. Others such as Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan have also shown glimpses of good form. However, they would hope to get their revered bowling back on track.

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SRH KKR IPL 2018 IPL Basil Thampi Rashid Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Rashid-Khan-Getty-Images

Afghanistan Test debut: Rashid Khan excited ahead of red ball challenge

Delhi Daredevils bowler Amit Mishra celebrates wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Sam Billings during an IPL T-20 match in New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils pull off surprise win over Chennai Super Kings

KKR's ready for must-win game, says coach Jacques Kallis

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018