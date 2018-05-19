Bowling bothers Sun Risers Hyderabadagainst Kolkata Knight Riders

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: If there is one team that seemed water-tight until two games ago, it was SunRisers Hyderabad. Suddenly, their potent bowling attack which helped them make astonishing comebacks, is under the scanner.In the encounters against the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the bowlers leaked 398 runs and picked up only eight wickets, with both matches resulting in defeats.

Against CSK, they were blown away by a blistering century from Ambati Rayudu, though the batsmen had put up a decent total (179/4) on the board. In the next face-off against RCB, they could not capitalise on initial breakthroughs, and ended up leaking 218 runs.

Pacer Basil Thampi registered himself at the top of a list he would love to erase his name from. He became the most expensive bowler in IPL’s history as he gifted 70 runs to the opposition without picking up a wicket. Rashid Khan, unsurprisingly, is the only bowler from the team who held his head high, with figures of 0/25 and 3/27.

However, with a spot assured in the top two, the team would not be as anxious as their opponents Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Though placed third on the table with seven wins, KKR are yet to seal a spot in the playoffs.

The fourth and fifth-placed teams — Mumbai Indians and RCB — have one win less, but have much better net run-rates th­­an KKR. So it is a must-win ga­me for the visitors, with two res­urgent sides breathing down th­eir neck. CSK have also qualified for playoffs. If KKR win, they wi­ll become the third team to do so.“It is a must win game for us. We are going to have to play good cr­icket to beat them. They have al­­ready qualified. That does not me­­an they are gonna do us any fa­­­vours. And we do not expect any,” KKR coach Jacques Kallis said on the eve of the match.

Kallis seemed particularly pleased with his team’s performance in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s four-for had helped the team bundle out RR for 142, after the initials overs had leaked a lot of runs.

“The biggest gain of the last game was the way we came back after being hit for about 59 in the first four overs. Many a team could have easily sat back and said these guys are gonna hit 230. Our guys stuck around and did their job. We are going to need a lot of that tomorrow.”

While SRH’s bowling might have gone off-track, their batting seems to be getting better. Skipper Kane Williamson (625 runs, average 62.50) has been the best performer. Others such as Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan have also shown glimpses of good form. However, they would hope to get their revered bowling back on track.

