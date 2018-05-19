IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals' skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a crucial Indian Premier Legue (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

In the must-win game for both the sides, the hosts have made three changes in their playing XI as Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal comes in for Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Anureet Singh.

On the other hand, the visitors remain unchanged.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal