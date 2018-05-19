Home Sport IPL

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a crucial IPL tie.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challenger Bangalore skipper Virat Kholi and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane exchange plants ahead their IPL T-20 cricket match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. | PTI

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals' skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a crucial Indian Premier Legue (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

In the must-win game for both the sides, the hosts have made three changes in their playing XI as Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal comes in for Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Anureet Singh.

On the other hand, the visitors remain unchanged.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane IPL

