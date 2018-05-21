Home Sport IPL

KKR's Shubman Gill credits team's death bowling for win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

After restricting Sunrisers to 172 for nine, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare and become the third team to make it to the next stage of the ongoing IPL.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Rider Captain Dinesh Karthik (R) and young batsman Shubman Gill (L) after winning the match againast Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL T20 match in Hyderabad on Saturday. | PTI

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Through to the play-offs after registering a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders young batsman Shubman Gill said brilliant death bowling led by Prasidh Krishna turned the match in their favour.

KKR defeated Sunrisers by five wickets last night to seal their berth in the play-offs.

After restricting Sunrisers to 172 for nine, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare and become the third team to make it to the next stage of the ongoing IPL.

"I think the way we bowled at the death overs that was the turning point of the match. Prasidh (4-0-30-4) bowled really well. All the bowlers bowled really well at the death," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

KKR will now play their eliminator at home ground at the Eden Gardens on May 23 and Gill said it will work in their advantage.

"It's always an advantage to play at home. It's beneficial to play match at home. The crowd is very supportive. We will also have a better idea of the wicket compared to other teams," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami, who scored 35 runs off 26 balls, said the loss won't hurt their momentum in the qualifier.

"I think momentum does not come in when any team goes for qualifier. Everybody will come well prepared. We have lost three games and we will be more aware of the situation."

"I think we will come back stronger and we will assess our weaknesses and strengths ahead of the qualifiers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Delhi Daredevils knock defending champions Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2018 with 11-run win

Can't blame Indian players, consistent batting could have made us a threat: Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting

Titleholders Mumbai Indians crash out of IPL

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding