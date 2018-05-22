A stepping stone for women's T20 in India rather than fun match

Deepti Patwardhan By

MUMBAI: The buzz in the air is unmistakable, the anticipation tingling. For cricket fans around the world, the match between IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas is an add-on before the drama of the first Indian Premier League Qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. But for 26 women it could prove the beginning of something big. They have seen their celebrated male counterparts orbit into a higher plane of fame and glamour with the IPL.

On Tuesday, the Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and the appropriately named Trailblazers, led by Smriti Mandhana, will step up to the IPL stage, albeit for a one-off exhibition match, at Wankhede Stadium.

“We were waiting since a long time when we could play an IPL-like tournament,” said Harmanpreet after practice on Monday. Mandhana echoed her. “It’s exciting for all of us to be playing this match and thanks to BCCI for organising such a unique match.

It’s a stepping show to the IPL. Hopefully, we will put up a good show and the audience and BCCI will think of having a (women’s) IPL...” A women’s IPL, especially after India’s strong show at the World Cup last year, has been talked about and debated. But the world’s biggest cricket market still hasn’t opened up to it. Women’s T20 leagues have already been set up in England (Women’s Cricket Super League) and Australia (Women’s Big Bash League).

The women involved in Tuesday’s match are hoping the Women’s T20 Challenge — as the game has been branded — will be the stepping stone. “When Big Bash started, there were talks in BCCI (about a women’s League),” adds Kaur.

“Earlier, there were not many players. But in last two years, we have had tournaments and BCCI has organised back to back camps. Now there are 30-35 girls who can focus on the league. In the years to come we can get a good tournament.” The proposal the women cricketers are floating is about a women’s IPL with four or five teams, given the talent pool, and then expand it.

Like it did with men’s cricket, it will open up doors for more players than just the ones who represent India at the international level. Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates, who part of the Trailblazers, believes a high-profile league is the next step forward for Indian women’s cricket. “This is going to be absolutely key if we want to see more female cricketers in India seeing it as a career,” said the 30-year-old.

“In the WBBL, you always had the Australian players who were great and worked hard. But now, younger players are able to make it to the Big Bash and be the best cricketers they can be. That lifts the standards. If that happens in India, it would be massive for the women’s game.”

Even though the women’s T20 Challenge match is more a token of acknowledgment for women cricketers in India and abroad, it has the potential to be a catalyst.

