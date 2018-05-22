IPL 2018 Playoff: In-form Chennai bowling to test Hyderabad top order

Rahul Ravikumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month ago, they were left homeless for a while, their lineup was in constant flux courtesy injuries, and they were — as attested to by head coach Stephen Fleming himself — “scrapping their way to wins”.

After the league phase, they are second best on the table, behind SunRisers Hyderabad only on net run rate.

Their bowlers are blazing their way to matchwinning knocks with the bat. Now, everyone wants to be like this “champion team”, with Brad Hodge, coach of their last victim Kings XI Punjab, using those very words to describe Chennai Super Kings.

That a formidable batting lineup has been catalysing Chennai’s run is as axiomatic as a statement can get. But at the end of last month, while taking on Delhi Daredevils in Pune, MS Dhoni’s bowling arsenal swelled by one more weapon: a gun pacer in the form of Lungi Ngidi.

In the first six balls of a delayed debut (he’d flown to South Africa after his father’s death last month) on a pitch suited to him, the South African left Colin Munro — who had been the world’s best T20I batsman not very long ago — in a tangle, caused by pace and bounce. Figures of 1/26 may not seem intimidating on their own, but his skipper was “impressed” by the end of this fixture.

Three weeks later, Ngidi set foot on the same ground, this time against Punjab. Having had a taste of what was on offer, the strapping pacer exploited the conditions to the hilt. Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, and Andrew Tye were his victims, and the second-most economical four-for in the event’s history had been constructed.

“He’s been impressive, and he was really good against Punjab. He’s quick, he can extract bounce, and he’s on a good learning curve at the moment,” observed former India pace-bowling all-rounder Madan Lal. “Being around the best players is helping him evolve as a pacer.”

Ngidi’s progression in this event may very well amplify his threat quotient against SunRisers Hyderabad, whom Chennai face in the first Qualifier on Tuesday in Mumbai, a venue that hasn’t been as pacer-friendly as its Maharashtra counterpart.

One particular chink that Ngidi may look to exploit is SunRisers opener Shikhar Dhawan’s — one of two batting lynchpins for Orange Army — susceptibility to risers. During his lean patch in the middle of the group stages, the southpaw was dismissed twice by bouncers and was also forced to retire hurt once by a nasty, rising delivery.

That apart, SunRisers may have other causes for concern as well, as the 22-year-old isn’t only about just 140-plus clicks and throat-level scuds if his past five outings are anything to go by. When he had turned out against Delhi in their own backyard, Ngidi demonstrated that he was also proficient with cutters and heavy-balls; variations that may prove to be difficult for the SunRisers to negotiate with.

Despite exhibiting form in spurts, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan are yet to find their timing with the bat.

The former in particular, despite being among decent runs (276 runs in 12 innings with three half-tons), has been found wanting against both extra pace and balls that arrive later than anticipated. In that context, deliveries like heavy-balls and skidders may exacerbate the middle-order woes that Kane Willamson and his men have lived with throughout this season.

“Hyderabad may face a few problems against Ngidi,” agreed Lal. “Deepak Chahar has also been impressive, and how Sun- Risers negotiate the two’s opening spell may very well be key.”

