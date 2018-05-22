IPL 2018 playoff: Initial momentum served top teams well

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their play-off spots quite early, but the race for remaining two stretched to the final day of the group stage.

In fact, the fourth team was decided only a few overs before the last match concluded. Of the four teams which exited, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were looked upon as strong ones before the competition started.

But, the two franchises’ main problem was their failure to win matches during the initial phase of the tournament.

Both lost five of their first seven matches, which is not the way to go in an extremely competitive league. The same can be said of Delhi Daredevils, who spent the majority of their time in the lower half of the table.

After poor starts, the teams decided to make some changes in their playing XI, which worked to a certain extent. If Bangalore went for Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali in place of Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum, Delhi gave chances to youngsters like Prithvi Shaw.

It led to positive results. Virat Kohli’s men won three of their last four, and Delhi upset Chennai and Mumbai. But it was too late for the two teams to push for a play-offs spot. However, it was opposite for most of the teams that started well.

Chennai lost three of their last six encounters while Hyderabad’s three loses on the trot towards the end were rendered inconsequential, explained how teams have a settled combination after a good start.

“Obviously, if you win at the start, the confidence is there. You will also know the balance of the sides, much earlier as well. If you lose couple of matches early, then teams try to break the combination. They try this and that and by then, more matches are gone, and they are still not settled,” former India batsman Gundappa Viswanath told Express.

Though their failure to win up front might have been one of the reasons for their standings, it was also a case of over-dependence on a few players. For instance, Challengers looked for AB de Villiers and Kohli to deliver most of the time. Chennai’s run, on the other hand, was a collective effort. Someone or the other stood up to be counted.

Hyderabad too trod a similar narrative, with both their batting and bowling departments joining hands.

“What you can make out of this tournament is that you have to play as a team, not as an individual. Look at Bangalore and Mumbai. Both had brilliant players, but they were depending on individuals. If you look at teams like Chennai and Hyderabad, they were on top throughout the group stages. They did not rely on single individual; it was teamwork,” explained former India coach and player Anshuman Gaekwad.

Amongst all ousted teams, Kings XI Punjab should be most disappointed. After winning five wins in first six, they won just one in their last eight. All teams need to look up to and learn from Chennai, who managed 18 points and did not lose back-to-back matches, justifying their consistency.

