MS Dhoni takes 144 catches in T20 cricket as a wicket-keeper

By UNI

KOLKATA: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni taken 144 catches in T20 cricket as a wicket-keeper most by any wicket-keeper, Kumar Sangakkara held the previous record with 142 catches.

Dhoni made 216 dismissals in T20 cricket most by any wicket-keeper.

He went ahead of Kamran Akmal's tally of 215.

Nineteen times Dhoni has remained not out in a successful chase in the IPL joint-most by any player, along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Seven batsmen to reach 4000 runs in the IPL.

MS Dhoni joined Virat Kohli (4948), Suresh Raina (4931), Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217), Robin Uthappa (4124) and David Warner (4014).

CSK batsman Suresh Raina taken 45 balls to score his fifty his slowest in T20 cricket in the last match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday last Fifty-plus score made by Raina in T20 cricket 50 times.

He is the fourth Indian to do so after Virat Kohli (60), Rohit Sharma (55) and Gautam Gambhir (53).