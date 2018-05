By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 139 for 7 in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League, here tonight.

For Sunrisers, Carlos Brathwaite scored 43 off 29 balls while Kane Williamson chipped in with 24 off 15 balls.

Dwayne Bravo (2/25 in 4 overs) and Lungi Ngidi (1/20 in 4 overs) were the most impressive bowlers for CSK.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers 139/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 43 off 29 balls, Kane Williamson 24 off 15 balls, Lungi Ngidi 1/20, Dwayne Bravo 2/25) vs CSK.