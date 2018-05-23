Home Sport IPL

Faf du Plessis got chance to play after Sam Billings' injury: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in the dumps at 92 for seven before Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate thier victroy against Sunrisers Hydrabad during the 1st Qualifer IPL match played in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Coach Stephen Fleming says Faf du Plessis, who single-handedly guided Chennai Super Kings into the final of Indian Premier League's 11th edition, was played in the first qualifier because of an injury to Sam Billings.

Coming back after a two-year ban, two-time champions CSK last night pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to make theie seventh final of the cash-rich league, with du Plessis' unbeaten 67-run knock leading the chase.

"Sam got hurt in the last game. He fell awkwardly on his hip and it has been quite bruised. He probably could've played if he was pushed but he was uncomfortable.

"So we just took that opportunity to keep Faf in the side, having introduced him in the last game. We've got different combinations that we can use and today I'm very happy that Faf was able to contribute the way he did," said Fleming in his post-match media conference.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in the dumps at 92 for seven before Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback.

"The player today who hasn't played that much came out on a bigger stage of the tournament today and for Faf to do that is testament to his skills set and his mindset as well.

"Sometimes dumb luck... you just pick the guys at the right time and they just play and innings for the team that means so much and we saw one of those today," the former New Zealand skipper explained, adding, "Sam's injury made it pretty clear that Faf at 1 and Rayudu at 4 was the way to go."

The Qualifier 1 against the table toppers was only the fifth game that du Plessis played this season.

The South Africa captain grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"The game obviously has its ups and downs and turns but we have had a season where we have won from unwinnable positions. Today was one of those, it seems. It's been individual players who have got us out of trouble and different players all the time. Of course, MS (Dhoni) is a usual culprit," Fleming noted.

The former New Zealand captain also heaped praise on young South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who returned figures of 1-20 and accounted for rival opener Shreevats Goswami.

"He (Ngidi) has provided a spearhead for MS and it's improved the first six overs. So we're getting wickets in the front, Deepak Chahar is also swinging the ball.

"The two of them have provided opportunities to take wickets and that's allowed our other bowlers to come into the game a bit more, so he's (Ngidi) been quite instrumental, certainly reducing the scores we're chasing," added Fleming.

Fleming described his team's performance as just about good.

"We were okay today, Ngidi was great, (Ravindra) Jadeja was very good but it was an okay performance. We have been better, so I guess that's what we'll look at over the next four days," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stephen Fleming Faf du Plessis Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Sam Billings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka