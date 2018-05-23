Home Sport IPL

Faf du Plessis's innings showed why experience counts: CSK skipper Dhoni after Sunrisers victory

Du Plessis' 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs during the first playoff after being pinned down at 92 for 7.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate thier victroy against Sunrisers Hydrabad during the first Qualifer match of IPL 2018 played in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Experience is worth its weight in gold and that's where Faf du Plessis made the difference with a match-winning knock to guide Chennai Super Kings to their seventh IPL final, here tonight.

Du Plessis' 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for 7.

"Faf's innings, is where experience counts. It's not easy when you don't play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That's where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute and Faf has been brilliant," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni said that one good thing was that they would have had a second chance even if they would have lost.

"I am always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives us that liberty to have one more game," Dhoni says.

"If we would have lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler (Rashid)."

