IPL Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals must show there is life after Jos Buttler

Rahul Ravikumar By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: They weren't even supposed to be in Kolkata on Tuesday. But Jos Buttler happened and kept happening so much, that his nation issued him a call of duty. Rajasthan Royals are now two wins away from the IPL final, ready to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator come Wednesday.

Yes, Jofra Archer can still be a handful with the ball and Krishnappa Gowtham has inspired quite a few "Gowtham City" headlines with his cameos. But barring those slivers of solace, and with a crunch clash looming large on the horizon, the pertinent question coursing through the heads of Royals fans is bound to be: "How will they plug this Buttler-sized hole?"

Apart from putting an end to the constant flux that their top-two slots were in, the English stumper and his table-tennis-like paddles had fetched his team a staggering 548 runs at an even staggering average and strike rate of 54.80 and 155.24.

And now, Royals have only a few hours to ponder what might turn out to be a crucial decision, one that might very well determine if they do get to lay their hands on that shiny object that three other teams are vying for at the moment.

That their now Ben Stokes-less middle-order has exhibited the solidity of a soggy biscuit is evident from numbers. Sanju Samson hasn't crossed 30 in his last seven innings.

Stuart Binny's form may have made bowlers mull the idea of replacing the 'i' in his surname with 'u'. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane himself has two 30-plus scores to show from his last seven outings.

If that wasn't enough, their last group match against Kolkata saw Buttler demolish 28 runs in one over, nearly a fifth of what their other batsmen mustered in the rest of their 19. That in that match, Jaydev Unadkat was the next-best in terms of runs after Buttler and Rahul Tripathi makes for a story in itself.

In terms of Kolkata's threat up front with the ball, Prasidh Krishna has been the only palpable presence of late; a fact that might help Rajasthan breathe a little easy in the context of finalising their top-two. But with the middle-order brittleness in consideration, their vanguard may well be the sole determining factor in terms of providing an impetus.

Not to mention that Sunil Narine assumes even more potency at Eden Gardens if his economy (6.30) and average (14.90) at the venue this season are anything to go by.

This chink notwithstanding, Kolkata are treating Rajasthan as an equal adversary.

"Rahane is a very experienced player and leader. Also, they have a very good mentor in Shane Warne, whose cricketing brain is outstanding. Yes, they will miss Buttler and Stokes, but we all know it's an opportunity for someone else. We have seen that ourselves," felt Kolkata batting coach Simon Katich.