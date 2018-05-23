Home Sport IPL

Kane Williamson praises Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers after two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in the dumps at 92 for seven, but Faf Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has defended his decision to use Carlos Brathwaite at the death overs and praised his bowlers after a two-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of Indian Premier League.

"Yeah, certainly we backed Carlos (Brathwaite) with his death bowling. That's why he's in this side, as another death option. When you're under pressure, sometimes, life gets a little bit tough," Williamson said at the post-match press conference last night.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in the dumps at 92 for seven, but Faf Du Plessis (67 off 42 balls) engineered a stunning comeback.

The New Zealand batting maestro added, "Credit to the way Faf batted - he batted beautifully."

Brathwaite, playing in only his second game of the season, conceded 20 runs in the 18th over.

With 43 needed off last three overs, Du Plessis, who opened the batting, launched into Brathwaite's 18th over and smashed him for 20 runs.

"It's obviously very tough to swallow because we certainly back our death bowling to close games out from that point. We have been on the right side a number of those results throughout this league and today wasn't to be," he added.

CSK will now play the final on May 27 while SRH will play the winner of the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on May 25.

Williamson said, "The bowlers were outstanding today. A few balls here and there, and at the death I think, when it's a low scoring game, a couple of edges - you know.

"It's such a fine line. It was just a shame. We always backed ourselves to close games out from that point. But saying that, there are a number of other areas that we would like to touch on going into our next game."

He conceded that the team fell short by 15-20 runs with the bat.

"It took a little bit of turn, but it was probably a 160 wicket, so we were a little bit short with the bat. With the bat, we could have taken some better options in order to get maybe another 15/20 on that surface.

"I think we could've taken a few smart options to get a bit more on the board," said the New Zealand skipper.

"Death bowling is our strength, but today CSK played well and showed their depth with the bat. Frustrating, but we're off to Kolkata and it's important we show some signs of improvement there," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka