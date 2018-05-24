Home Sport IPL

Deeply sorry for Royal Challengers Bangalore's forgettable IPL season: Virat Kohli

RCB finished third from bottom after losing eight of their 14 matches, let down by a weak bowling attack and inconsistent batting.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli today said he was "deeply sorry" for RCB's failure to make the ongoing Indian Premier League's knockout stage and vowed to turn things around next season.

RCB finished third from bottom after losing eight of their 14 matches, let down by a weak bowling attack and inconsistent batting which was heavily reliant on Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"We could not pull our way and we are not very proud of how the season went for us. (I'm) deeply hurt by how we played... deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations of the fans," Kohli said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

"Having said that, it is all a part of life and you cannot always get what you want. It's upto the players to understand what to do about this the next season, really want to turn things around next season," he added.

RCB did show some late spark in the round-robin stage but the turnaround came a little too late for them to have any chance.

"Next year, we will be putting in more effort," Kohli asserted.

Kohli is currently sixth in this year's list of top IPL scorers after amassing 548 runs at an average of 54.80 in 14 matches. De Villiers stands ninth in the same list with 480 runs at an average of 53.33.

