Rashid Khan is world's best T20 spinner, says Sachin Tendulkar

The 19-year-old took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL qualifier at Kolkata today.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

SRH bowler Rashid Khan jubiliates with his captain Kane Williamson after dismissing KKR batsman Chris Lynn during IPL-2018 second qualifier match at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Friday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

He also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 174-7 at Edens Gardens today.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote in his twitter handle.

