Home Sport IPL

You did yourself proud: Shah Rukh Khan to Kolkata Knight Riders team

KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Published: 26th May 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is "still smiling" even after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to make it to final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and says the team is "awesome".

"Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. You did yourself proud. All of you so well done. Love you and yes I am smiling. Thanks for the entertainment an so many moments of glory. We are an awesome team!" Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a photograph of himself.

KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Rashid Khan from SRH blunted chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav's two crucial wickets in one over with an unbeaten 10-ball 34 cameo to propel SRH to 174/7 in 20 overs against KKR.

Rashid's virtuoso display with bat (10-ball 34) and ball (3/19) helped SRH beat KKR by 13 runs to book their place in the final of the IPL where they will meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch