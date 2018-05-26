You did yourself proud: Shah Rukh Khan to Kolkata Knight Riders team

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is "still smiling" even after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to make it to final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and says the team is "awesome".

"Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. You did yourself proud. All of you so well done. Love you and yes I am smiling. Thanks for the entertainment an so many moments of glory. We are an awesome team!" Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a photograph of himself.

KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Rashid Khan from SRH blunted chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav's two crucial wickets in one over with an unbeaten 10-ball 34 cameo to propel SRH to 174/7 in 20 overs against KKR.

Rashid's virtuoso display with bat (10-ball 34) and ball (3/19) helped SRH beat KKR by 13 runs to book their place in the final of the IPL where they will meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Mumbai.