CSK bowlers can deliver in IPL final, says bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji

Ashok Venugopal

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Given the way things have unfolded, Sunday’s IPL final is viewed by many as a battle between the batting might of Chennai Super Kings and bowling variety of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Some experts also believe that MS Dhoni’s team has to rely on batting because of its weak bowling.

However, CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji disagrees and states that his team’s bowling is adequate.

“Without bowling well, we could not have come this far in the tournament. I don’t agree that our bowling is weak when compared to other sides. We have a good bunch of bowlers who can adapt and deliver when it matters,’’ argued Balaji.

On a Wankhede Stadium pitch which has produced an average of 165 runs per innings this season so far, CSK’s bowlers have their task cut out. “We have focussed on our core strengths and also worked on areas that we need to improve. We have done our homework. The boys need to go out there and enjoy the game without putting pressure on themselves,’’ explained the former Indian seamer.

Death bowling has characterised SRH’s impressive run. It used to be CSK’s strength when Dwayne Bravo was at his best. This time, he has been inconsistent. Balaji feels the Trinidadian is still their best option at the death.

“Bowling the final overs can sap energy and the pressure is also very high. So you need a guy with good experience to bowl in the end. As the tournament progressed, Bravo has improved and looks solid now. I had a chat with him on the areas and lines to bowl to a particular player and so on. He is one of our best options under pressure,’’ opined Balaji.

The bowling coach is quick to acknowledge the effort of other bowlers.

“Be it Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, all have contributed at some point or the other in the tournament. I believe that our team’s philosophy is not about individuals, but as a unit how we work to accomplish our goals. We have a good attack and the combination will depend upon the wicket on Sunday,’’ added Balaji.

SRH’s Rashid Khan has troubled the best of batsmen in this tournament. He castled Dhoni in the first play-off game with a googly. As a coach, will Balaji tell his players to be cautious against the Afghan?

“It’s a final and anything can happen. As I said earlier, we have done our homework and all the boys are raring to go,’’ signed off Balaji.

