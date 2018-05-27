Indian fast bowlers' performance big positive of this IPL: CSK skipper MS Dhoni

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni today said that the consistency of the Indian fast bowlers was one of the big positives of the third edition of the Indian Premier League.

"I think every season of IPL has produced very good Indian domestic players, who have come up and have done well for their respective teams," Dhoni said before tomorrow's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Dhoni's side has young pacers like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have performed exceptionally well, others young seamers like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna too made a mark.

"What is slightly different is that this season, we have seen a lot of Indian fast bowlers coming in (and) playing consistently and they have executed very well. So that is a big positive for Indian cricket."

"Their exposure to some of top batters and how well they can execute and how quick they can bowl when it is needed and what line and length they can bowl," added Dhoni.