Home Sport IPL

Indian fast bowlers' performance big positive of this IPL: CSK skipper MS Dhoni

While Dhoni's side has young pacers like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have performed exceptionally well, others young seamers like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna too made a mark.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar. | PTI

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni today said that the consistency of the Indian fast bowlers was one of the big positives of the third edition of the Indian Premier League.

"I think every season of IPL has produced very good Indian domestic players, who have come up and have done well for their respective teams," Dhoni said before tomorrow's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Dhoni's side has young pacers like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have performed exceptionally well, others young seamers like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna too made a mark.

"What is slightly different is that this season, we have seen a lot of Indian fast bowlers coming in (and) playing consistently and they have executed very well. So that is a big positive for Indian cricket."

"Their exposure to some of top batters and how well they can execute and how quick they can bowl when it is needed and what line and length they can bowl," added Dhoni.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale