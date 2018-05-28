Fear of trouble few days after Thoothukudi tragedy, Chennai Super Kings cancels celebration plans

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fearing trouble in the aftermath of the Thoothukudi tragedy and going by the bitter experience of witnessing protests while hosting the season's first home match at MAC Stadium, Chennai Super Kings authorities have shelved plans of public celebration or a victory parade in Chennai.

The winners of IPL 11 landed in the city at around 4pm on Monday and headed for a hotel, where the top brass of India Cements will meet the players and other squad members over a private dinner. Former BCCI chief N Srinivasan is expected to be present. Some of them will leave after dinner and others will stay back to catch flights later on.

According to sources close to the team management, they had plans to take MS Dhoni & Co to MAC Stadium and throw the gates open for the public to celebrate CSK's third title triumph. The team's return to IPL after a two-year ban had been warmly received and thousands had packed the stands just to see them practise. Inviting fans to join the celebrations would have attracted scores and that's what the management wanted to avoid.

"We have seen in the recent past that public gatherings of any kind have been used by people or groups seeking mileage or trying to draw attention. Such incidents have often led to law and order and security problems. There were thoughts of taking the players out on a parade or having some sort of a celebration at the stadium, but looking at the risk it involves, the plan was dropped," reliable sources told Express.

It can be remembered that CSK authorities were forced to shift base to Pune after the season's first and only match at home — against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10 — had witnessed protests over the Cauvery issue outside the MAC Stadium. They had no choice, because safety of players and fans was at stake there was no assurance from the state government level.

With the air still tense after last week's police firing on Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi which killed 13, the team management wants to play safe. "Even the smallest of groups can take advantage of big gatherings," said the source. Fans expecting a victory party, the kind made famous by Kolkata Knight Riders, had to resort to venting frustration on social media.