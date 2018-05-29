India U19 World Cuppers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill impressed while Mavi had an up-and-down in IPL 2018

By UNI

KOLKATA: Shortly after India lifted the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy in February after a near-flawless tournament, the coach, Rahul Dravid, taking care not to spoil the mood, issued a warning: "The challenges and the hard work start from here".

For many in the side, the first of those challenges came within a couple of months.

Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anukul Roy and Manjot Kalra were all part of various franchises at the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Daredevils, Matches: 9, Runs: 245, Average: 27.22, Strike rate: 153.12)

Delhi lost four of their first five games, prompting the management to try something different in their sixth against Kings XI Punjab.

Shaw was sent out to open alongside Gautam Gambhir, and he created a flutter with a 10-ball 22.

He cemented his spot in his next outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing a 44-ball 62 - his first IPL half-century - as Delhi ran out winners by 55 runs.

The good form continued against Rajasthan Royals. Shaw scored a fiery 47 off just 25 balls, helping Delhi to another win. His best was saved for Sunrisers Hyderabad's much-vaunted attack, though his brilliant 36-ball 65 came in a losing cause.

Delhi finished at the bottom of the pile, but gave the T20 world a youngster who could go miles in the coming years.

Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders, Matches: 13, Runs: 203, Average: 33.83, Strike rate: 146.04)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill (File Photo | PTI)

Gill was more or less a regular in the Kolkata line-up. At No.6, he didn't come in at his best position, and had a tough few outings early on.

But he made his mark against Chennai Super Kings, scoring a blistering 57 not out off just 36 deliveries, an innings that helped Kolkata seal a thrilling six-wicket win.

In the Eliminator against Hyderabad, Gill's 20-ball 30 gave Kolkata hope at the end of a dwindling chase. He failed to finish things off, but overall, in his 11 innings, he impressed enough to prompt calls for him to bat higher up the order, where he could have more time to settle in.

He might be allowed that in the coming seasons.

Shivam Mavi (Kolkata Knight Riders, Matches: 9, Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.64)

KKR seamer Shivam Mavi (Photo | AP)

Mavi set venues in New Zealand alight with his electric pace, and he carried that into the IPL. He may have returned just five wickets in nine matches, but his economy of 9.64 was all right for a young paceman.

He frequently gave Kolkata strong starts with the ball - against Delhi, he returned 1/14 in two overs, although his death bowling has lots of room to improve.

Mavi returned 0/58 in the other clash against Delhi, after being taken for 29 runs in the last over. But Mavi earned the backing of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata captain.

"We need to show faith in him and that is how he will grow as a cricketer".

That outing would have done more good than harm for Mavi in the long term.

Abhishek Sharma (Delhi Daredevils, Matches: 3, Runs: 63, Average: 63.00, Strike rate: 190.90)

Abhishek Sharma in action (File Photo | AP)

Sharma played just three matches for Delhi. He made his mark on his debut with a brilliant 19-ball 46 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a knock studded with three fours and four sixes, against the likes of Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.

It prompted questions as to why the such a hitter wasn't given a chance earlier in the tournament. In his two outings thereafter, Sharma couldn't match the feat, adding 17 runs. But there was enough evidence to suggest he was another one for the future.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Kolkata Knight Riders)



A foot injury before the tournament ruled the paceman out of the whole event.

Anukul Roy and Manjot Kalra (Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils)

The two didn't feature in the XI for their teams at all, their takeaways from the tournament limited to soaking in the atmosphere.