Three things we learned from KXIP vs DC

Sam Curran's hat-trick helped Kings XI Punjab complete an incredible turnaround and beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at Mohali. After winning the toss and electing to field, DC restricted KXIP to 166/9 but a horrible collapse towards the end that saw them go from 144/3 to 152 all out and hand Ravichandran Ashwin's side their third win of the season.

Here are the three main takeaways from DC's win over KXIP:

DC's finishing problem

After almost throwing away their game against KKR, which they should have won comfortably, you would have thought that Delhi Capitals would have learnt their lesson. But they did not.

While they got away with it against KKR, they paid the price against KXIP as another collapse at the end cost them the game. They managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. With 30 needed off the last four overs with seven wickets in hand and two set batsmen at the crease, this should have been a cakewalk.

But then they proceeded to 7/8 in 17 balls in one of the most iconic collapses in the history of T20 cricket to hand KXIP a win when they should have had no right to even contemplate thoughts of a victory going into the last four overs.

Gayle's absence hurts KXIP

With Gayle being rested as a precautionary measure, a lot changed for KXIP even before they stepped out to bat. That they replaced him with Sam Curran, who came out to open, and did a decent job but couldn't quite fill Gayle's shoes.

KL Rahul had an off day and both openers were gone inside the powerplay. Sarfaraz Khan played an uncharacteristically slow knock and that didn't help matters. All of that meant that David Miller had too much to do at the end, which he couldn't quite manage.

The lack of an enforcer at the top cost KXIP dear as they just never quite got going at the rate that was required. Eventually, a collapse and just 37 runs from the last five overs despite 10 runs off the last two balls of the innings meant that they finished with a well below par score. Thankfully, an even worse collapse from DC ensured that they walked away with a win.

Sam Curran proving his worth

Whether it has been due to injuries, unavailability or poor form, KXIP have already had three different overseas combinations in four games.

On the evidence of his performance at the death in his first IPL game and in this game, it is almost a no-brainer that Sam Curran should be one of those four foreigners. In his IPL debut, Curran went for 48 in his first three overs but came back brilliantly in his final over to finish with figures of 2/52 and win his side the game.

Against DC, he went even better as he claimed a hat-trick to finish off the tail and finished with figures of 2.2-0-11-4. Coming back at the death once again, Curran showcased his skill by delivering yorker after yorker, which the DC batsmen could just do nothing about. Eventually, he finished with his career-best T20 figures as KXIP got their third win of the tournament.