Home Sport IPL

Three things we learned from KXIP vs DC

Delhi Capitals' finishing problem and Sam Curran proving his worth for Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sam Curran finished with his career-best T20 figures | PTI

By Srihari
Online Desk

Sam Curran's hat-trick helped Kings XI Punjab complete an incredible turnaround and beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at Mohali. After winning the toss and electing to field, DC restricted KXIP to 166/9 but a horrible collapse towards the end that saw them go from 144/3 to 152 all out and hand  Ravichandran Ashwin's side their third win of the season. 

Here are the three main takeaways from DC's win over KXIP:

DC's finishing problem

After almost throwing away their game against KKR, which they should have won comfortably, you would have thought that Delhi Capitals would have learnt their lesson. But they did not.

While they got away with it against KKR, they paid the price against KXIP as another collapse at the end cost them the game. They managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. With 30 needed off the last four overs with seven wickets in hand and two set batsmen at the crease, this should have been a cakewalk.

But then they proceeded to 7/8 in 17 balls in one of the most iconic collapses in the history of T20 cricket to hand KXIP a win when they should have had no right to even contemplate thoughts of a victory going into the last four overs.

Gayle's absence hurts KXIP

With Gayle being rested as a precautionary measure, a lot changed for KXIP even before they stepped out to bat. That they replaced him with Sam Curran, who came out to open, and did a decent job but couldn't quite fill Gayle's shoes.

KL Rahul had an off day and both openers were gone inside the powerplay. Sarfaraz Khan played an uncharacteristically slow knock and that didn't help matters. All of that meant that David Miller had too much to do at the end, which he couldn't quite manage.

The lack of an enforcer at the top cost KXIP dear as they just never quite got going at the rate that was required. Eventually, a collapse and just 37 runs from the last five overs despite 10 runs off the last two balls of the innings meant that they finished with a well below par score. Thankfully, an even worse collapse from DC ensured that they walked away with a win.

Sam Curran proving his worth

Whether it has been due to injuries, unavailability or poor form, KXIP have already had three different overseas combinations in four games.

On the evidence of his performance at the death in his first IPL game and in this game, it is almost a no-brainer that Sam Curran should be one of those four foreigners.  In his IPL debut, Curran went for 48 in his first three overs but came back brilliantly in his final over to finish with figures of 2/52 and win his side the game.

Against DC, he went even better as he claimed a hat-trick to finish off the tail and finished with figures of 2.2-0-11-4. Coming back at the death once again, Curran showcased his skill by delivering yorker after yorker, which the DC batsmen could just do nothing about. Eventually, he finished with his career-best T20 figures as KXIP got their third win of the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 KXIP DC Sam Curran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp