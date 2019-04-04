Hardik Pandya pulls off helicopter shot in front of inventor MS Dhoni

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed happiness that MS Dhoni watched him emulate the "helicopter shot" perfectly on the third-last delivery of the innings against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

In a video posted by Indian Premier League on Twitter, Pandya said, "I was kind of hoping in my dreams MS [Dhoni] will come and say you played a very good shot."

"[I am] quite happy that he was watching and I tried and it came off," he added.

The 25-year-old hammered three sixes but the highlight was the one when he pulled-off the helicopter shot even as the inventor of the stroke, Dhoni, was standing behind the stumps and watching the young player carry out his pet shot.

Pandya was declared the Man of the Match as he scored 25 runs off just 8 balls and also showed an ebullient performance while taking three wickets to power his side, Mumbai Indians, beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.