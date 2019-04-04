Home Sport IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again wins hearts with this humble gesture, makes fans go 'aww'

Dhoni has always been known for his humble gestures and the India stumper proved it again why he is one of the most loved cricketers across the globe.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni meeting an elederly woman after match. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings may have lost their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again won several hearts with his gesture after the contest.

Dhoni has always been known for his humble gestures and the India stumper proved it again why he is one of the most loved cricketers across the globe.

After the match against Mumbai ended, the IPL's official twitter handle shared a video of Dhoni where he is seen coming down the stairs of the Wankhede dressing room and meeting an elderly lady.

The elderly MS Dhoni fan at Wankhede stadium.
(Photo: Twitter)

The woman had held a poster which read: "I am here only for Dhoni." The Chennai skipper met her besides clicking selfies and also signing a CSK official team jersey for a young girl who accompanied her.

Earlier, chasing a target of 171 runs, Chennai failed to cross the line as none of the CSK batsmen rose to the occasion except Kedhar Jadhav, who made a fighting 54-ball 58. This after Hardik Pandya stole the show for Mumbai with a whirlwind unbeaten 28 off 8 balls.

While he provided the finishing touches, brother Krunal (42) and Suryakumar Yadav (59) laid the foundation for an onslaught in the end after MI lost early wickets and were 50/3 at one stage.

This was Chennai's first defeat in the ongoing season of the league. Despite the result, the defending champions hold the second spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings IPL Mumbai Indians Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp