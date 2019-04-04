Three things we learned from DC vs SRH

Srihari By

Online Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to claim their third win in a row in IPL 2019 and go to the top of the table. After winning the toss and electing to field, SRH's bowlers came to the party as they restricted DC to 129/8. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got SRH off to a flyer once again and despite a late wobble, they got their third win of the tournament with nine balls to spare.

Here are the three takeaways from SRH's win over DC:

Nabi flying under the radar

Coming into the season, all the talk was about Rashid Khan and how he was going to be crucial to SRH's chances of winning this season. Although he has played only two games, Mohammad Nabi has been SRH's best bowler so far.

Not only is Nabi their leading wicket-taker with six scalps, but he has also made the difficult job of bowling inside the powerplay, seem like child's play. He is picking up wickets and not going for too many runs, which makes the job of the captain so much simpler.

In this game, he picked up the crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and set it up brilliantly for the latter half of the innings. His figures of 2/21 along with his couple of big hits to seal the game, showcase the threat he possesses.

DC collapse again

They say insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. So far this season, the only constant in any game involving DC has been their collapse.

It almost cost them the game against KKR, it meant that they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against KXIP and against SRH, their hopes of picking up their third win faded after another collapse.

On a pitch that was offering something for the spinners, none of the DC batsmen showed any application and desire to hang around apart from captain Shreyas Iyer. That meant that they finished with a below-par total of 129, which wasn't enough in the end.

SRH's quick starts

Well begun is half done. For SRH so far, that has been their recipe for success. With a new-look opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, they have raced off the blocks.

In the four games they have played so far, they have not lost a single wicket inside the powerplay and finished with scores of 54, 69, 59 and 62, in this game. In fact, Bairstow's dismissal in the seventh over for 48 is the earliest SRH have lost a wicket in an innings this season.

And it hasn't just been Warner who has been doing the damage. In the race for the Orange Cap, Warner and Bairstow are currently No.1 and No.2. While Warner failed for the first time in IPL 2019, Bairstow's quick-fire 48 ensured that that didn't matter in the end.