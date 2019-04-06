Three things we learned from RCB vs KKR

Srihari By

Andre Russell's late blitz helped KKR extend their winning streak against RCB, who remain win-less after five games in IPL 2019. Despite fifties from Virat Kohli and AB de Villers that helped them post 205, poor execution both with the ball and in the field meant that they lost the game with five balls to spare.

Here are the three major takeaways from KKR's win over RCB:

Russ to the rescue

It has become all too familiar pattern for KKR this season. Andre Russell continues to just come in and make the impossible possible on a regular basis.

53 needed off the last three overs and with Dinesh Karthik back in the hut and two relatively new batsmen at the crease, RCB would have fancied their chances.

But Russell had other ideas. After facing two dot balls to start the 18th over, he hit three successive sixes (one off Siraj and two of Stoinis) to bring the equation down to 30 off two. In the penultimate over, Southee was smashed for three sixes, a four and another six to bring it down to just one run off the final over.

And just like Russell made the impossible possible for KKR as he finished with a 13-ball 48 that included seven sixes and just one four.

Simple mistakes cost RCB

Irrespective of where you are playing, chasing down 200 in a T20 game isn't easy. If you take your catches and don't make silly errors, you are bound to win the game more often than not.

Unfortunately, RCB made plenty of errors. Siraj bowled two above waist-high full tosses that were both despatched for six and the second meant he was out of the attack. That forced Kohli to bowl Stoinis, who couldn't quite execute, much like Southee in the penultimate over.

It wasn't just the bowlers who didn't do their job, it was the fielders as well. They dropped Chris Lynn twice, Nitish Rana once and Dinesh Karthik once as well. You can't be expected to win too many matches if you bowl no-balls and keep dropping catches off the opposition's best players.

AB, Kohli come to the party

Ahead of this game, Parthiv Patel was RCB's highest run-getter. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers must have seen that and thought to themselves, enough is enough. It is time we come to the party and against KKR, they did in the only way they know how.

After a quick start, the duo got together and there was nothing KKR could do stop them. Their 108-run partnership for the second wicket had it all. 14 fours, six sixes and several instances of sensational running between the wickets.

Both batsmen got fifties and ensured that irrespective of who was bowling and where the ball pitched, there were on a mission to make the bowlers pay. Their century partnership came in less than 10 overs and although both fell in quick succession, they still got over 200 thanks to Marcus Stoinis' cameo.

Their ninth century partnership is also an IPL record for most century partnerships, going level with Kohli/Gayle, who also had nine.