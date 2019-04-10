MS Dhoni shares his sleepy moment at Chennai Airport

By ANI

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni, the Indian wicket-keeper batsman and the current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, on Wednesday posted a picture with a witty caption on his official Instagram account.

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport.

"After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight," Dhoni posted as a caption on his picture.

The matches being played in this year's edition of IPL are getting prolonged and the tournament is under heavy criticism for the duration of the matches. Several cricketers have voiced their concern regarding the issue.

ALSO READ: Despite four wins in a row, Dhoni remains unhappy with Chennai pitch

Slow over-rates has also hampered the tournament, as Ajinkya Rahane (skipper of Rajasthan Royals) and Rohit Sharma (skipper of Mumbai Indians) were fined for slow-over rates earlier in the league.

Earlier, Mohammad Kaif the Delhi Capitals' assistant coach also voiced his concern regarding the duration of the matches.

"Every match is finishing at 12 in the night. Umpires need to ensure that the match ends on time. Teams are taking up too much time on deciding which player should be fielded at what position," Kaif told reporters before the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL matches are scheduled think and fast, so many teams have to play two matches in a span of three days, which includes heavy travelling time.

However, Chennai Super Kings are riding on a high as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday by seven wickets at Chennai.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 11 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.