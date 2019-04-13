Three things we learned from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets breaking into the top-4 of the IPL points table. After putting KKR to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Eden Gardens, Shreyas Iyer used his bowlers well to restrict KKR to a chasable total.

Here are the three takeaways from the game:

Ishant Sharma starts the show

First ball of the match and debutant Joe Denly was cleaned up by Delhi Capitals' veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. He bowled a maiden-wicket over to start proceedings and finished with figures of 1/21 in four overs.

Delhi playing with just one spinner were able to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 178/7 after their three foreign fast bowlers claimed six wickets among them.

Axar Patel, the only spinner for DC, went wicketless as he gave away 30 runs from his quota of four overs. Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul returned figures of 2/42, 2/38 and 2/46 respectively.

Shubman-Dre Russ impress

Shubman Gill who was promoted up the order to open the innings with Joe Denly played an impressive knock to notch his second IPL fifty. He kept the scoring rate high and was involved in a 63-runs partnership with Robin Uthappa for the second wicket.

He top-scored with a 39-ball 65 that included seven fours and two maximums before he was dismissed by Keemo Paul.

Andre Russell also contributed to KKR's total with a quick-fire 45 off 21 deliveries that saw him smash four big sixes before he was out in the penultimate over.

KKR finished with a below-par total but a respectable one courtesy the two innings and a late flourish by Piyush Chawla who hit a 6-ball 14.

It was KKR's second loss in as many matches and they will need to regroup before they meet CSK at the same venue on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan at the fore

The chase began smoothly with the Delhi openers taking on the KKR bowlers from the second over onwards. Prithvi Shaw hit two sixes of Lockie Ferguson to get 16 off the over. Shaw was the first to go, and number three Shreyas Iyer departed without getting a start.

Shikhar Dhawan from the other end took some time to settle down before taking off. The left-hander forged a 105-run partnership for the third wicket with Rishabh Pant who scored a quick 46 off 31 balls.

Dhawan who looked all set to get his maiden IPL hundred was left stranded at 97 as South African batsman Colin Ingram finished off the game with a six, denying Dhawan the milestone.

Dhawan hit eleven deliveries to the fence and two over it in his 63-ball innings.

The win will be a confidence booster for Delhi Capitals who go on to play SRH in Hyderabad on Sunday.

