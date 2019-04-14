Three things we learned from Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Finally, RCB win their first IPL game of the season as they beat KXIP by eight wickets in Mohali. KXIP opener Chris Gayle set the platform for an exciting game and RCB finished it off with magnificent knocks from two of their most experienced campaigners.

With the win, RCB now need to win all seven of their remaining matches to make it to the playoffs.

Here are the three takeaways from the match:

Bowling as a unit

By far, it was the best bowling effort by Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers as they were able to restrict KXIP's run flow from the start.

Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini bowled 23 dot balls between them to put the pressure on Punjab batsmen as they wrapped up with figures of 1/19 and 0/23 in four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal utilised the conditions and removed two dangerous batsmen, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, to return with 2/33 from his quota.

Indian pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj went for runs as they gave away 96 runs from their eight overs. But the combined bowling effort made sure they restricted.

Chris Gayle, the lone warrior

After being put into bat, KXIP started off slowly before Chris Gayle welcomed Mohammed Siraj with 24 runs in the sixth over.

Even when Gayle kept losing his partners from the other end, the 'Universe Boss' kept entertaining the crowd with regular hits to the boundary.

With the batsmen playing second fiddle to Gayle, no other KXIP batter breached the 20 run mark with opener KL Rahul being the highest among them with 18 off 15 deliveries.

Swashbuckling Windies opener Gayle missed out on a hundred as he remained unbeaten on 99 runs after hitting a four on the last ball of the innings.

Gayle hit 10 fours and five maximums in his 64 ball innings.

Kohli-ABD show

Boasting two of cricket's most versatile batsmen, RCB's run chase was made easy with brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The duo put on 85-runs for the second wicket and scored individual half-centuries to help RCB notch their first IPL victory this season.

Virat Kohli scored 67 off 53 deliveries and was the last man out for RCB before Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis finished off the game with de Villiers.

Kohli hit eight fours in his innings, while AB de Villiers hit two maximums and five boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 59 from 38 balls.

Stoinis chipped in with a 16-ball 28 run knock to cap-off a dominating run-chase.