Three things we learned from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings made it three successive losses for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019 after beating them by five wickets with two balls to spare in Kolkata. After winning the toss, CSK opted to field and they didn't get off to a great start. But Imran Tahir's 4/27 helped the visitors restrict KKR to 161/8 despite Chris Lynn's 82. In response, Suresh Raina's unbeaten 58 helped CSK get over the line.

Here are the three major takeaways from CSK's win over KKR.

Tahir's at it again

On a track that wasn't proving to be very fruitful for the bowlers, Imran Tahir once again made the difference for CSK with the ball. His career-best IPL figures helped him claim the Purple Cap and helped CSK restrict KKR to a below-par total.

It all started early when he came into the attack in the ninth over. When KKR were going at nearly nine with two set batsmen, Tahir went for just four in his first over.

In his second over, he got rid of Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa in the space of three balls after both players found Faf du Plessis. But it was in his second spell that he really turned the game on its head.

After Ravindra Jadeja conceded 23 from the 14th over, Tahir came in and got rid of the dangerous Chris Lynn (82 off 51 balls) and Andre Russell in the space of five balls.

After 15 overs, KKR were 133/5 and they managed to add just 29 runs in the last five overs as Tahir finished with figures of 4/27.

KKR's batting order needs work

With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine back, KKR returned to their usual opening combination after Joe Denly and Shubman Gill opened in their previous game against DC where the latter scored a crucial 39-ball 65.

While there is nothing wrong with their opening combination, it might be time for them to tweak their middle-order if they are to get the most out of the batsmen they have.

Gill is obviously much better at the top and none of the three front-line batsmen that bat above him are in great form. With Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik still not clicking, it might make sense to give Gill more chance at the top, where he is more comfortable.

With Russell flourishing in his role of hitting from the first ball, it might make sense to have their in-form batsmen face more deliveries. With three losses on the bounce, KKR might need to make a few changes.

It's all coming together for CSK

So far this season, it has been about the bowlers for CSK. At home, the spin trio has come up trumps and Deepak Chahar has been brilliant as well. With the bat, it has only been one man, MS Dhoni.

With six wins out of seven, CSK didn't have to worry too much but the form of Suresh Raina and lack of contributions from a few other players would have been an area of concern going forward.

All of that was addressed against KKR. Raina hit an unbeaten 58 to steady the chase while Ravindra Jadeja came through at the end with the bat after a poor outing with the ball. There was also useful contributions from Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner as CSK put one foot on the playoffs.