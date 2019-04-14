Home Sport IPL

Three things we learned from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

It's all coming together for CSK and KKR's batting order needs work

Published: 14th April 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Raina guided CSK home with an unbeaten 58

By Srihari
Online Desk

Chennai Super Kings made it three successive losses for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019 after beating them by five wickets with two balls to spare in Kolkata. After winning the toss, CSK opted to field and they didn't get off to a great start. But Imran Tahir's 4/27 helped the visitors restrict KKR to 161/8 despite Chris Lynn's 82. In response, Suresh Raina's unbeaten 58 helped CSK get over the line.

Here are the three major takeaways from CSK's win over KKR.

Tahir's at it again

On a track that wasn't proving to be very fruitful for the bowlers, Imran Tahir once again made the difference for CSK with the ball. His career-best IPL figures helped him claim the Purple Cap and helped CSK restrict KKR to a below-par total.

It all started early when he came into the attack in the ninth over. When KKR were going at nearly nine with two set batsmen, Tahir went for just four in his first over. 

In his second over, he got rid of Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa in the space of three balls after both players found Faf du Plessis. But it was in his second spell that he really turned the game on its head.

After Ravindra Jadeja conceded 23 from the 14th over, Tahir came in and got rid of the dangerous Chris Lynn (82 off 51 balls) and Andre Russell in the space of five balls.

After 15 overs, KKR were 133/5 and they managed to add just 29 runs in the last five overs as Tahir finished with figures of 4/27.

KKR's batting order needs work

With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine back, KKR returned to their usual opening combination after Joe Denly and Shubman Gill opened in their previous game against DC where the latter scored a crucial 39-ball 65.

While there is nothing wrong with their opening combination, it might be time for them to tweak their middle-order if they are to get the most out of the batsmen they have.

Gill is obviously much better at the top and none of the three front-line batsmen that bat above him are in great form. With Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik still not clicking, it might make sense to give Gill more chance at the top, where he is more comfortable.

With Russell flourishing in his role of hitting from the first ball, it might make sense to have their in-form batsmen face more deliveries. With three losses on the bounce, KKR might need to make a few changes.

It's all coming together for CSK

So far this season, it has been about the bowlers for CSK. At home, the spin trio has come up trumps and Deepak Chahar has been brilliant as well. With the bat, it has only been one man, MS Dhoni.

With six wins out of seven, CSK didn't have to worry too much but the form of Suresh Raina and lack of contributions from a few other players would have been an area of concern going forward.

All of that was addressed against KKR. Raina hit an unbeaten 58 to steady the chase while Ravindra Jadeja came through at the end with the bat after a poor outing with the ball. There was also useful contributions from Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner as CSK put one foot on the playoffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 CSK KKR Imran Tahir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp