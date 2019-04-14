Three things we learned from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Srihari By

Delhi Capitals made it three wins in a row in IPL 2019 and moved into second place after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs at Hyderabad.

After winning the toss, SRH opted to field and did well to restrict DC to 155/7 after forties from Shreyas Iyer and Colin Munro looked to be taking the game away from them. Despite a good bowling performance, the hosts never got going with the bat barring the two openers and eventually fell well short of the target.

Here are the three takeaways from Delhi Capitals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Khaleel makes his mark

With the novelty of Mohammad Nabi wearing off, teams content to just play out Rashid Khan and SRH's otherwise reliable pace attack going for plenty, especially at the end, they needed something new to bail them out with the ball.

SRH got that on Sunday in the form of Khaleel Ahmed. After being given the new ball, Khaleel got rid of both the Delhi openers in his first two overs and set the platform early. Although he went for a few boundaries as he finished his first spell towards the end of the powerplay, he came back brilliantly at the end.

He finished with figures of 3/30 in his four overs and put his name in the ring as a wicket-taking option, which SRH so desperately need.

DC starting to find their mojo

Despite losing games that they should have won at the start of the season, Delhi Capitals still came into the game against SRH in fourth place and only net run rate keeping them away from the second spot. Courtesy of their win over SRH, they have now moved into the second spot and now have 10 points from eight games.

Although both openers failed against SRH, both are in form, the middle-order has some runs under their belt but their most impressive aspect has been their bowling.

With six more games to go, Delhi will be hoping to carry this momentum and sail through to the playoffs.

From South Africa with love

All the talk going into the season was about Delhi's strong core of Indian batsman and how that was going to be invaluable in IPL 2019. And while Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have all contributed this season, they have been overshadowed.

Kagiso Rabada was not too happy with Imran Tahir taking the Purple Cap away from him as he came out breathing fire to take it right back with figures of 4/22 in 3.5 overs. While Rabada has been a consistent performer throughout the season, what has helped him recently is the return of Chris Morris to the side and his consistent performances with the ball.

While Morris hasn't really got going with the bat, he has been sensational with the ball and has proved to be a great foil for Rabada. In tandem, they have been unplayable at times and it is a great sign for DC that both bowlers seem to be enjoying bowling together and are in great form as well.