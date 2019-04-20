Three things we learned from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Srihari By

Online Desk

RCB remained alive in IPL 2019 as Andre Russell's superhuman 25-ball 65 went in vain as KKR lost by 10 runs at Kolkata. After winning the toss and electing to field, KKR didn't get off to a great start and they finished poorly at the death as Virat Kohli's century helped RCB post 213/4. In reply, despite fifties from Nitish Rana and Russell, KKR lost their third successive home game.

Here are three major takeaways from RCB's win over KKR:

Kohli's love for KKR continues

In his last three innings against KKR, Virat Kohli has been simply sensational. After scoring an unbeaten 44-ball 68 at Bengaluru last season, he scored a 49-ball 84 earlier this season at home.

He continued his impressive run at Kolkata, as he brought his fifth IPL century. Since his last IPL century in May 2016, three of his top five scores have come against KKR (including this one).

Only Chris Gayle has more centuries in the tournament and no skipper has more tons in IPL and only Michael Klinger has more T20 centuries as captain.

His 58-ball 100 set things up perfectly for RCB and despite a scare, they got over the line to stay alive in IPL 2019.

Russellmania in vain

Far too many times this season, things have looked bleak for KKR only for Andre Russell to take it upon himself to change the outcome of the game.

On any other day, a 25-ball 65 would have been enough for his side to come out on top. But he came into bat with the score at 79/4 in 11.5 overs.

KKR needed 113 to win off the last six overs and despite Russell hitting the second-fastest fifty in IPL 2019, it was too much for even Russell, who kept his side in the game going into the last over.

None of the top four even went at a strike rate of over 115 and Robin Uthappa played an uncharacteristically slow knock as he hit just nine off 20 balls.

All of that meant that despite going at 260, Russell's knock went in vain and KKR lost three in a row at Eden Gardens for the first time.

RCB remain alive, but only just

With AB de Villiers out, Kohli needed to score big if RCB were to entertain any thoughts of winning this one. He also needed help. It all went according to plan for the visitors as the skipper hit a century and Moeen Ali scored a crucial fifty to help RCB post 213.

With the ball, Dale Steyn got off to the perfect start on his comeback and KKR were struggling. But another poor death bowling display meant that they almost lost it.

50 runs came off the last three overs and if they continue to execute that poorly at the death, they won't win too many more games.